Germany is sitting on tons of gas – now the price boomerang is coming

Since the summer of 2022, the gas price has fallen from a peak of 340 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on the relevant futures exchange TTF to around 44 euros at the end of March – not in a straight line, but consistently. At the beginning of the year, the peak of the cold season in Germany, the MWh cost just under 60 euros.

That was already a long way from the critical maximum price of 2022. Comparison portals such as Verivox or Check24 follow the consumer prices meticulously – private individuals currently have to shell out around ten cents per kilowatt hour.

There is no longer any comparison with the horror discounts presented by an inventory taken last early autumn: Suddenly there were four-digit amounts per month for a normal family household. So all good news for consumers and companies in Germany – one might think.

Because: The gas storage facilities in Germany are currently recording unprecedented seasonal highs, with an average of around 65 percent full. Not everything stored there is available to customers in Germany, but this is nothing new and the normal value for this period has always been less than 20 percent. Under these circumstances, reaching the target of 100 percent by the beginning of next fall does not seem to require any special efforts.

Gas tanker kings sold gas at top prices

The equivalent of around 160 terawatt hours are currently stored in Germany, which alone could cover a fifth of the demand for a whole year, according to data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) statistics company. What is good about the measurement statistics is that this value was achieved for the first time without Russian pipeline gas, which was the reason for the great concern last year in view of the approaching winter. The Netherlands, Italy and Austria in particular are currently showing similarly reassuring values.

However: The alternative sources of supply were not exactly cheap right out of the box. The gas tanker kings were also aware of the plight of the customer countries – possibly only felt in part – and presumably arranged their delivery times according to the price fluctuations on the international commodity futures exchanges in such a way that they sold at maximum prices.

The price became irrelevant

The whole thing is now reflected in the prices that consumers are supposed to pay, not in the form of discounts, but on the contrary. The security measures that the legislature passed last year in view of an impending emergency not only produced new monstrous words such as the “Medium-Term Energy Supply Security Measures Ordinance”, but also the so-called gas storage levy.

It has been part of the energy bill since October 2022 and currently costs consumers 0.06 cents net per kilowatt hour of gas. The introduction only seemed fair, because the gas storage law obliged the operators to hold certain filling quantities.

In Germany, the Trading Hub Europe GmbH (THE) entrusted with this bought up everything that could not evaporate in time. Price? minor matter. On average, it should have been more than 170 euros per MWh, i.e. about four times the current market value.

Gas storage levy could multiply

The burden for this was spread over many shoulders by the originally quite manageable levy. But now, as has already been observed with other surcharges and fees in the energy supply, this is threatening to increase dramatically. While it used to be around 12 euros a year for a private household with four people, the amount could multiply by the next deadline, July 1, 2023.

On its own, it doesn’t sound like much. However, the surcharge is only one of many price components, and customers are already shouldering the high costs of state provision and the market turbulence with a number of other fees.

Not only experts doubt whether the agency THE, which also determines the gas storage levy, always had such a lucky hand with its purchases. Because the European spending spree in autumn 2022 brought about the market turbulence, the costs of which are now being incurred.

The generous patron means: taxpayer

“The gas storage surcharge threatens to increase enormously this year. This poses a major problem for distributors, dealers and end customers because it significantly shifts the profitability of some existing commercial transactions. This risk is likely to lead to additional costs for end customers,” states EFET Germany, the association of German energy traders. Ergo: Not only the levy has to be shouldered, but also the resulting increase in product prices, something in the chemical sector.

For this reason, too, there are considerations in Berlin government circles to transfer the expensive gas stocks to the national reserve, i.e. to finally nationalize them. Then someone will pay for the expensive gas. However, you don’t notice it right away in the household budget. Because the generous patron is then: taxpayer.