Germany may take steps to limit Apple’s dominance

O German competition regulator, the Bundeskartellamt, could soon take further steps to combat Apple’s market dominance.

“The company is – starting with its mobile devices like the iPhone – the operator of an extensive digital ecosystem with a high competitive significance, not only in Germany, but also in Europe and worldwide”noted Bundeskartellamt President Andreas Mundt.

The regulator will take into account practices by Apple that “are a threat to competition”. tell the Reuters Apple has already commented on the case, noting that it will work with the regulator to address concerns.

