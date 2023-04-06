Germany: Muslim teachers allowed to wear the veil at school

In terms of religious tolerance, Germany continues to gain momentum. Indeed, the country continues to undertake initiatives that promote tolerance and religious dialogue. The most recent initiative concerns Muslim women.

In this wake, Berlin has decided to take a new path. In particular, that of religious coexistence at the school level. Now, female Muslim teachers are allowed to wear the veil in school.

Banning the veil in schools: discrimination against Muslim women

The wearing of the veil has always been the subject of controversy in Germany. In 2005, a law was passed to prohibit the wearing of religious symbols by public service agents, including teachers. In 2020, a great debate was launched on the wearing of the veil in the country. Especially by a Muslim woman.

Indeed, the latter has started a legal battle against the Land of Berlin. And this, on the grounds that she had been refused a job because of her veil. Obviously, at the end of this case, the woman in question received 5,000 euros in compensation. But the Land of Berlin does not stop there. And pushed a constitutional complaint to Germany’s highest court.

Berlin allows female teachers to practice their profession while wearing the veil

Last February, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the wearing of the veil in German schools should not be prohibited. Since then, this law has been challenged. As a reminder, in 2022, a commission on anti-Muslim racism found that the law in question constituted systematic discrimination against women who wear the veil.

In addition, on March 29, the Land of Berlin made significant legislative changes, authorizing Muslim teachers and primary school teachers to wear their headscarves in German schools. However, this authorization could be lifted if wearing the veil endangers the peace at school level in Germany.

| READ ALSO :

>> Immigration: Germany wants to welcome 400,000 skilled workers per year

>> Germany tightens immigration for 2023: Algerians concerned