Germany promotes campaign against racism before hosting the Euro

BERLIN-. The German Football Federation seeks to eradicate racism and discrimination between fans and amateur players with a new campaign ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

He presented his strategy on Monday with a video with the motto “The moment of football is the best moment against racism.”

They seek to encourage fans to participate on social networks and will launch a new pilot project that takes anti-racist measures for amateur clubs in the Northeast German Football Association. The pilot project will run until 2025 before expanding to other areas.

“Everyone can do something against racism, not just players, we want to reach out to spectators, and parents when it comes to youth teams, to raise awareness about this issue,” said federation president Bernd Neuendorf. during a visit to the children of the SFC Stern 1900 club in Berlin.

“That’s why it’s so important that we take a broader view and not focus on the professional fields on the weekend,” Neuendorf said. “We also have to clearly address the fact that it is a general problem in society, but also in football. And that includes amateur football.”

The federation has faced hateful online abuse against the Germany team that won the U-17 World Cup last year. In December they announced that they were working with the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office to identify the perpetrators.

Gerard Asamoah, who made 46 appearances for Germany, was subjected to racist abuse from Hansa Rostock fans shortly after being seen as a hero at the 2006 World Cup.

“It was disappointing to be sidelined like that just a few months later,” said Asamoah, who sees Euro 2024 as “a great opportunity to make amends, and I really believe we can do it.”

Asamoah said it takes social courage for people to talk about racism, and said he was more confident now than in 2006 that people are talking about it and confronting it.

He was also encouraged by the level of political action against racism and the fact that it is an important issue for the federation.

“When I compare it to my time, I was pushed aside in the youth teams, no one was interested. I had to deal with it myself. When I was 18, I played in Cottbus and they threw bananas at me. But the game was so important to us that my topic did not interest anyone,” Asamoah said. “That’s why I think it’s great that the federation is taking action on the matter. “There is a lot, a lot (racism) in amateur football, also at the youth level.”

Reem Alabali-Radovan, Germany’s federal commissioner for Migration, Refugees and Integration, described how local football clubs are often the first points of contact for migrants who have just arrived in Germany. She said they are often subject to racist abuse that doesn’t get the same attention nationally because the incidents are local.

“Too many people are affected by racism every day in Germany,” Alabali-Radovan said. “They experience racism in all kinds of situations, not only on a daily basis, but also in the housing market, when looking for work, in schools and also in sports.”

Asamoah concluded by wishing that such campaigns were not necessary, “that there is no racism, that we are all equal.”

Source: AP