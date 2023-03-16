Germany ticket: Where is it valid? Are there exceptions? Everything about validity

Berlin

For 49 euros a month, you should be allowed to travel on all buses and trains in local transport throughout Germany from May 1st. exceptions remain.

The so-called Deutschlandticket is to be introduced on May 1st

For 49 euros a month you can use local transport throughout Germany

We explain exactly where the ticket is valid – and what exceptions there are

From May 1, 2023, people in Germany can 49 Euro travel across the country every month. Unlike the 9-euro ticket, it will not be limited to three months. It is unlimited. Commuters in particular should save a lot of money with the subscription, which can be canceled monthly. But for which routes is the ticket actually valid?

Deutschlandticket: Which means of transport you can use

As with the 9-euro predecessor, the 49-euro ticket should be valid for all buses and trains in the city public transport be valid throughout Germany. This also includes all transport companies and associations.













That means: The entire nationwide regional traffic of Deutsche Bahn and private railway companies, such as Veolia Transport and Transdev, can be used with it. According to the latter, the ticket ends at the national border. So who ins Abroad traveling and using the ticket should inquire prior to departure if an additional one is required.





The Ticket applies to:

trams

regular buses

S-Bahn

subways

Regional trains (2nd class)

regional express trains

some ferries

49-euro ticket: Please note the following exception

The ticket is not intended for first class. In addition, the Deutschlandticket is available in the long-distance not valid. These are: EC, IC and ICE. There are also RE connections that operate as IC routes. The ticket is not valid here either.

who already have one Those with a local transport association, does not have to do anything at the moment. Don’t cancel either. The Berliner Verkehrsvertriebe report: “We will get back to you in good time before the nationwide start as soon as the details of the new Deutschlandticket have been determined.” A change should be possible for all existing and subscription customers without financial disadvantages, he adds Transport association in the Trier region.

Germany ticket: bike and dog included?

Please note: It is the Germany ticket not transferable. Taking children and dogs with you should also not be allowed with the Deutschlandticket. Regional exceptions to this rule are possible.

The Transport association Berlin-Brandenburg says: “Basically, we can say that all actors are currently still in the discussion and consultation for a smooth implementation. It should be borne in mind that intensive work is being done on a Germany-wide, uniform solution for all implementation problems. In particular, the organizational and technical details still have to be clarified, including the rules for taking along.”

With one ticket across Germany? This should be possible with the Deutschlandticket. Photo: Daniel Bockwoldt / dpa

Deutschlandticket: What about ferries?

In some regions of Germany, public transport also includes certain ferries. If this is the case, they can be used with the Deutschlandticket. However, you should find out in advance whether the respective ferry is really part of the local transport system. This does not apply to tourist ferries, for example. For them you need an extra ticket. It is similar with some tourist railways, the one own price system have. This includes, for example, the Bavarian Zugspitzbahn. (cat)

