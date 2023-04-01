Gers: in the footsteps of d’Artagnan, who died 350 years ago

One of the most anticipated films of the year, “The Three Musketeers: d’Artagnan”, is released on Wednesday April 5 at the cinema. This is a new adaptation from the work of Alexandre Dumas. Head to the Gers, to Lupiac, the village where the real hero who inspired the writer for his saga was born.

The Gers countryside, with its spectacular view of the Pyrenees, is home to the birthplace of a character from the novel: d’Artagnan, immortalized by Alexandre Dumas. In this old manor, the castle of Castelmore, would have been born the man at the origin of the myth: a long misunderstood musketeer, even on his lands. Historian Jacques Lapart, also president of the Archaeological Society of Gers, goes to the only room in the castle dating from the time of d’Artagnan: the kitchen. He spent his childhood there with his three brothers.

A copy of the book is kept in Lupiac

His destiny is traced, he will be a soldier, a musketeer. The real d’Artagnan is a captain of the musketeers, who died in combat in 1673, but an officer among others. Thirty years later, a book is published that will change everything. A copy is kept in the small museum of Lupiac. Today, the village of 300 inhabitants lives to the rhythm of the most famous of musketeers, with a festival in period costume every summer.