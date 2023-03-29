Get out your puddle jumpers! We expect rain and electrical storm in CDMX

¡Aguas! They predict that on the afternoon of this Wednesday, March 29, there will be heavy rain and a thunderstorm in CDMXso we tell you what is the complete weather report for the capital of the country.

There will be rain and electrical storm in CDMX

It was the very Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of the capital that reported on its social networks, as on his official Twitter accountthat this Wednesday afternoon Heavy rain and a thunderstorm are expected in CDMX.

Photo: Omar Martínez-Cuartoscuro // Rain and electrical storm in CDMX.

Yes, the capital authorities indicated that despite the fact that there will be a hot environment, as well as a partly cloudy sky, heavy rain, showers and a thunderstorm are expected in the afternoon-night of Mexico City.

They further indicated that South and southwest winds of 15 to 30 kilometers per hour will be registered. Due to all these weather conditions, they recommend that the residents of the capital pay attention to the notices of the CDMX Early Warning System.

Excellent Wednesday! Today we will have a hot environment with partly cloudy to cloudy skies in Mexico City. Heavy rains, showers and electrical activity are expected in the afternoon-night. Take your precautions. #LaPrevenciónEsNuestraFuerza pic.twitter.com/9wE3JMTtGs — Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) March 29, 2023

How will the rest of the country be?

He forecast of the National Meteorological Service pointed out that for this Wednesday, cold front number 45 it will extend as stationary over the north of Veracruz and to the east of Mexico, for which it will interact with a low pressure channel that will spread over the Gulf of Mexico to the southeast of the national territory, which will cause very heavy rains in areas of Puebla and Veracruz, as well as heavy rains and showers in areas of the northeast, east and southeast of the country.

But also a second channel of low pressure that will extend over the interior, added to the inflow of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the instability at high levels of the atmosphere, will cause heavy punctual rains in Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico and Mexico Cityin addition to showers in Guanajuato, Querétaro and Morelos; all accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Now to finish, They pointed out that the new cold front number 46 will enter over the northwest of Mexicoand it will be associated with a polar trough and with the polar and subtropical jet currents, so rains and showers with strong gusts of wind and probable dust storms are expected in this area, as well as possible sleet or snowfall in high areas of Lower California.

