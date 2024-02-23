Get the best Easter Eggs, a religious tradition that brings joy to children

On Amazon you can get endless Easter eggs of all sizes and colors. According to tradition, adults hide them and the little ones go out in search of them. There are many designs to satisfy children’s curiosity with figures that guarantee fun.

With miniature toys

This pack of 200 Easter eggs are pre-filled with miniature novelty toys, mini rabbits, building blocks and other assorted Easter-themed figures, ideal for kids.

Each piece is a novelty toy including squishy toys, pull back toy car, bouncy eyes, seal, ball, anti-stress modes and dinosaur, etc. All of them are enough to add more fun for Easter.

The dinosaur vehicle is designed with high quality plastic and passes American safety standards. It is very safe for children. It is a perfect gift for the Easter party. But its use can also be extended to school rewards and prizes and birthdays. But it is recommended for celebration at Easter. Children and adults will have a lot of fun with these very playful miniatures.

A surprise toy

This SQZUWIT presentation comes with a surprise toy plus a sticker inside. With different options, our egg full of toys will continue to give people something to talk about even after Easter. Children can share their toys or exchange figures, enjoying themselves with their friends.

It is a great value package for its functionality. Includes 168 eggs with toys inside and 32 Easter toys suitable for boys and girls, and enough to meet the demand of the whole family.

For the princesses

This Wuenes brand comes with 12 pieces of eggs with many princesses. It is a high quality, durable and safe material.

You just need to tear off the plastic from the eggs, and then you can unlock the dozen brightly colored and lovely little princesses. The little ones will really enjoy each one of them and together with their friends they will be able to share and collect.

For the princes

For the princes of the house there is this Craiiby must-have with a pack of 24 Easter eggs pre-loaded with racing cars for toddlers,

The excitement of discovering a fancy car inside adds an extra layer of joy to the Easter egg hunt. Versatile fun for every occasion due to its shine. They are perfect for Easter egg hunts because the child gets a great reward. It is a special time to awaken children’s curiosity with an imaginative racing game with their vehicles that offers unlimited happiness.

The bunny, the protagonist

Here are 24 pieces Easter eggs with plush bunnies, animals for keychain decoration, ideal for boys and girls.

Perfect gifts for Easter party favors. The stuffed animals have a unique design specially designed for this occasion. The bunny is the protagonist of these parties. In many communities there is always someone who puts on the bunny outfit to surprise the children and encourage them to look for the lost Easter eggs. We must not forget that this cute little pet is the one who hides the eggs.

Candy fillings

Nickelodeon Paw Patrol is a giant Easter egg filled with Smarties hard candy. It has a transparent side to see the candy offered and a brand design embedded on the other side The egg comes with 6 Smarties rolls and a delicious assortment of flavors Intended for ages three and up.

There are also chocolate ones. However, more and more attempts are made for children to enjoy these holidays without many sweets. Due to the theme of leading a healthier life, the holidays are more oriented towards toys, without this limiting the fact that some candy is offered to children to complement the moment of shared joy.

What is the meaning of Easter Eggs?

Easter Eggs are a very popular symbol of Holy Week. Easter is linked to the Christian celebration that remembers the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Furthermore, in several countries, the tradition is based on the fact that these eggs have to be given to children on Easter Sunday, that is, the last day of Holy Week. However, the exact date of this event may vary according to region and culture.

The egg, which symbolizes life and fertility, is an ancient representation of Easter and is believed to come from pre-Christian pagan traditions.

And the tradition of Easter eggs is carried out in many ways in different cultures and religions. For example, eggs can be decorated with bright colors and intricate patterns and then exchanged as gifts between loved ones. Others often carry out egg hunt games, in which children search for them under the assumption that they were hidden by the Easter Bunny.

Decorating Easter eggs represents renewal and change, as well as the transition from winter to the rebirth of spring.

What is the relationship between Easter Eggs and the Rabbit?

The egg was considered by the first Christians as a symbol of the Resurrection of Jesus. In the Middle Ages, when Easter arrived, eggs were painted in colors and were considered very precious objects.

In the 17th century, Pope Paul V blessed the egg in a prayer, perhaps to lift the prohibition decreed by the Church in the 9th century against consuming them during Lent.

The arrival of Easter meant the lifting of the norm. It can be said that the “egg feast” was held, because it represented rejoicing and the return to joy. Over time the ban was lifted and the custom of celebrating Easter by eating and giving away eggs was maintained.

In churches in the United States, children search for chocolate or plastic eggs with candy inside.

Why are Easter Eggs hidden?

One theory about the origin of Easter eggs suggests that it may be related to fasting practiced on holy days. Because meat or any animal products could not be eaten, the eggs were saved to be distributed once the holy days had passed, that is, on Easter Day.

Source: AMAZON / DIARIO LAS AMERICAS