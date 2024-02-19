Get to know four restaurants to enjoy good wine in Miami

MIAMI.- The City of the Sun is a destination that offers a range of options when it comes to enjoyment. Miami Not only does it have spaces for art and music, as well as a trend-setting nightlife; Gastronomic spaces also converge where spending time with friends and family becomes unique.

For this reason, in DIARIO LAS AMRICAS we present four restaurants where you can enjoy not only good food, also from a selection of vino exclusive that serves to accompany any occasion.

Mirabella

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel has the restaurant Mirabellaled by chef Michael White.

The menu is not only made up of a series of dishes that highlight the flavor of Italian food, it also has a range of wines to accompany each dish.

And the best thing is that each drink is divided by region so that diners can choose between wines from the United States, France, Tuscany, Venice and Spain.

Aba Miami

If you feel like meeting up with some friends, but don’t know which wine to try, Aba offers you a list of more than 150 bottles of wineranging from sparkling, white, red or dessert.

The concept of this space is to provide diners with wines from regions of the Phoenician trade routes such as Morocco, Israel, Lebanon, Greece and Cyprus; as well as wines from old world countries such as France, Italy, Germany and Portugal.

Likewise, it offers drinks from “immigrant” strains such as Argentina, Australia, Chile, New Zealand, South Africa and the United States.

Rusty Pelican

Located in Key Biscayne, Rusty Pelican offers a collection of wines for all lovers of this drink.

For years it has been recognized by Wine Spectator for its excellent wine offering.

The emblematic restaurant offers more than 80 types of winesincluding the best selection of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc, among others.

Vigil House

Owned by winemaker Alejandro Vigil, known as the Messi of Wines by the Michelin Guide, Casa Vigil Miami is the second establishment of the famous winery-restaurant from Mendoza, Argentina.

Casa Vigil Miami focuses on offering an educational and immersive trip into the world of wine.

Guests sample affordable and exotic wines while learning more about wine and wine pairing from the restaurant’s resident sommelier. Vigil House It has a wide list of countries such as Argentina, Spain, France, Portugal, Lebanon, Italy, Germany, Austria and Greece.