Get to know the happiest cities in the US

MIAMI.- The happiness is a state of mind in which the person feels satisfied, happy and at ease with life. To achieve this feeling of fullness, various factors influence, including the place of residence, which can make an individual view their day with more or less enthusiasm.

A report from the personal finance website, WalletHub analyzed the 182 largest cities in the United States on 29 key happiness metrics, ranging from depression rates and income growth to average leisure time spent per day, to determine the towns where its inhabitants are happiest .

According to this study, Fremont, Californiais the city that houses the happiest people in the country, with a score of 74.16 points, in which 100 represents the best conditions of happiness.

“A contributing factor is that the city has the highest proportion of households with an income over $75,000, at almost 80%. Studies have shown that People who earn at least $75,000 a year are happier than people with lower incomes,” says the analyst from WalletHubCassandra Happe.

Fremont also has the lowest separation and divorce rate in the country and the lowest proportion of adults who report having had 14 or more mentally unhealthy days in the past month.

Overland Park, a Kansas, ranks second in this report, with an evaluation of 69.78 points. The Kansan entity ranks sixth in physical and emotional well-being and community and environment, and thirty-sixth in income and employment opportunities.

In third position is San Jose, California, with a score of 69.54. The “capital of Silicon Valley” is second in emotional and physical well-being, thirty-third in income and employment, and thirty-seventh in community and environment.

The top 10 happiest cities are completed by:

Madison, not Wisconsin.

Irvine, California.

Honolulu, in Hawaii.

San Francisco, in California.

Pearl City, en Hawai.

Columbia, en Maryland .

Scottsdale, and Arizona.

Miami appears in this study in the eighty-fourth place of the happiest cities in the country, with a rating of 54.77 points. The “magical city” is positioned as the twenty-third entity in income and employment opportunities, the seventy-third in physical and emotional well-being, and the one hundred and fifty-first in community and environment.

Data

Pearl City records lowest depression rate in the country, which is 2.7 times lower than Lewiston, Maine, which has the highest.

Newark, New Jerseyhas the lowest average number of suicides per 100,000 inhabitants, which is 7.9 times lower than in Casper, Wyoming, which has the highest number.

South Burlington, en Vermont, has the lowest proportion of adults sleeping less than 7 hours per night; and Missoula, Montana, and Bismarck, North Dakota, have the lowest average commute times.

“Money can buy happiness to a certain extent because a stable income is essential for a person’s physical and mental well-being. However, there are many other factors that also affect happiness, and the happiest cities combine economic security with friendly communities and conditions that lead to low rates of depression and high life satisfaction,” Happe emphasizes.

Source: With information from WalletHub