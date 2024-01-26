Get to know the Icon of the Seas, the new thing from Royal Caribbean

With the capacity to take 5,610 guests on vacation at sea, the Icon of the Seas debuts as the new jewel of the Royal Caribbean International fleet. The cruise will set sail from the port of Miami heading to the Caribbean for the first time on January 27. The ship has 2,805 cabins distributed over 18 decks. During the seven-night voyages to Caribbean waters, fun and relaxation are guaranteed, whether contemplating the view of the horizon from the infinity pool, sliding down one of the six gigantic slides or as a spectator of one of the nightly shows at board. In addition, there is a varied entertainment program for the delight of the whole family, from activities for the little ones such as laser tag or virtual reality games, to bars or spaces to enjoy live music and a casino. As for the gastronomic offer, there are plenty of options to delight the palate with dishes from different cuisines.