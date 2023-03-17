Ghana US Customs Megacontract Company; defeat the chinos

Mexico City,. The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) today awarded the US company Rapiscan Systems a contract of 612 million dollars, some 11 thousand 560 million pesos, for the total renewal of the non-intrusive vehicle inspection equipment in the 21 customs border.

This is the most important purchase in the recent history of the customs system, and despite asking for more money, Rapiscan Systems prevailed over a consortium headed by the Chinese company Nuctech Company.

La Sedena divided the purchase into six games, but two were declared void, while Rapiscan Systems won the other four, which were the most important.

Rapiscan Systems will have to supply and install up to 54 high-energy X-ray portals for non-intrusive inspection of cargo vehicles, up to 70 to inspect light vehicles, 18 portals for inspection of empty cargo vehicles, and four for passenger buses, in 19 customs offices on the north border and two on the south.

The deserted items were for seven rail freight inspection teams and an additional 17 light vehicle inspection teams.

Nuctech had quoted 11,747 million pesos for the six games, about 621 million dollars, but Sedena rejected its offer in the technical evaluation, without having published details about what the defects were.

Nuctech was founded in 1997 by Hu Haifeng, the son of Hu Jintao, who was President of China from 2003 to 2013. As of 2019, most of its shares are owned by the parastatal China National Nuclear Corporation, and its scanning equipment is installed in dozens of airports and customs on various continents.

The new system must be interoperable with those of the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a country that has banned Chinese technology companies. It is probable that, to overcome this obstacle, Nuctech would only provide the equipment, but not the software, which would be in charge of its partner, the Mexican firm LTP Global Software.

In recent days, a criminal indictment came to light in the United States against George Walther-Meade, an executive at OSI Systems, which is the parent company of Rapiscan Systems, and for decades worked contracts in the Mexican customs sector.

That case, however, stems from an alleged $3.2 million fraud by Walther-Meade against the Leidos company, his former employer, which participated in the Sedena bid but did not submit an offer.

The rest of the companies only quoted for some items, highlighting the Mexican Seguritech Privada, which requested 5 thousand 348 million pesos for five items, except for the inspection of cargo vehicles, but was also disqualified due to technical defects.

The installation of the new systems – scheduled for November 30 – will lead to the removal of 44 gamma ray equipment, which contain 76 sources of radioactive cobalt and cesium that must be transferred and disposed of according to the rules for this type of material.

All customs will require civil works to place the equipment, their operation booths and remote control centers, with a video wall that will show the status of the portals in real time, but several companies complained about the lack of clarity about the scope of the works to be carried out.

They also warned about interaction difficulties between the X-ray portal system and the information system of the National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM), known as the Customs Technological Integration Project (PITA), which began to be implemented in 2016. , when customs were still part of the SAT.