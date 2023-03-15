Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass in April!

At the beginning of the year, the Tango Gameworks studio was mainly talked about for the release of Hi-Fi RUSH and more recently still for the departure of Shinji Mikami, but what many players were waiting for was news concerning Ghostwire: Tokyo. That’s good since Bethesda has just announced the release date of the game on Xbox and it’s coming very soon.

Tango Gameworks deploys Ghostwire: Tokyo on April 12 on Xbox with a big update

The temporary PlayStation 5 and PC exclusivity is finally over for the game which will finally arrive on Xbox Series X|S in less than a month. As a reminder, Tango Gameworks is a Bethesda studio and the group had negotiated an exclusivity of at least one year with PlayStation before Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft. This contract was to end in March 2023 and now the news finally falls officially.

We had notably observed the same scenario with Deathloop which was released in the Xbox Game Pass on September 20, 2022, a year after its release on PlayStation due to the exclusivity contract.

Meanwhile, all players will be able to experience the Spider’s Thread update featuring additional areas to explore, new story cutscenes, gameplay improvements, the all-new Spider’s Thread mode, and more. other novelties.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and will land April 12 on Xbox Series X|S as well as Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Windows Store via Xbox Play Anywhere.