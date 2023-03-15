Ghostwire: Tokyo will be released on April 12 on Xbox Series alongside an update

Naturally, the game will be available in the Game Pass subscription on the same day, knowing that it will also have joined the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscription by the end of the month. Enough to arouse the curiosity of fans of Japanese ghost stories, especially since Tango Gameworks has worked on a substantial update to celebrate this release. Titled “Spider’s Thread,” this long-awaited update on all platforms will bring a new game mode, new areas to explore, new cutscenes to enrich the story, and other new things Bethesda is letting your hair down. suspense.

Tokyo no longer responds

Alongside the main story, the “Spider’s Thread” game mode takes the form of a long survival challenge spread over 30 levels (among the 120 designed by the developers) whose one and only goal is to see the end of it. The further players go, the more skills they will unlock and earn in-game currency to spend immediately on upgrades. Allowing you to go further in this Tokyo neutralized by supernatural events, the new areas (including that of the College) will give access to additional missions.

As for the main story, it will be enriched with new cutscenes to allow players to learn more about Akito and KK’s journey against the plan of destruction of the big bad Hannya. The bestiary is not outdone, since there are at least two new threats (the Silent Gaze and the Punishment). Never mind, Akito will receive new skills, including Charge and Counterattack. Incidentally, night strollers can have fun with a photo mode.