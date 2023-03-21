Giant meteors could pose a greater risk to Earth than previously thought

O The risk of the Earth being hit by large meteors may be greater than previously predicted, with one of the NASA researchers, James Garvin, indicating that the scientific community may have misinterpreted the signs of previous collisions with our planet .

Thanks to our satellite images of impact zones, Garvin and the team were able to identify fainter signs of ‘rings’ outside what had been considered the impact areas of these meteors. In this way, it counts Science Alert website that Garvin’s team presumes that these celestial bodies may have been larger than previously assumed.

One of these craters, a depression 12 to 14 km in diameter in Kazakhstan, would have been caused by a meteor measuring between 200 and 400 meters. However, with this new analysis it is indicated that the crater is about 30km in diameter, which implies that the meteor was larger than previously thought.

Naturally, it is not known what kind of implications this type of impacts may have had on our planet, so more studies will be needed to prove this theory and draw potential conclusions.

Likewise, these meteor strikes are difficult to predict, which is why NASA has tested a defense system – named DART – that can eventually protect Earth from collisions with these celestial bodies.

