Gibrn Bazn warns about digital vulnerability in his film Nudus

MIAMI.- The film Naked arrived in North American movie theaters with a premise that is far from fiction: the lack of digital security and cyber espionage is already a reality, and as proof of this, Gibrn Bazn, director of the film, gives as an example the leak of a 12 terabyte private database called “The mother of all hacks.”

Although this fact was revealed just about two weeks ago by the CyberNews media, Bazán’s idea about this problem had been in his head for much longer.

“The premise of Naked It arises from the observation of the cyber espionage of which we are victims every day and how they have kept us in the illusion of privacy when it has never really existed on social networks or on all the devices we use. Naked “It is a warning of how they spy on us every day and how our databases and our digital trail go to a large cloud of which we have no idea how it will have an impact in the future,” said the director in an interview with DIARIO LAS AMRICAS. .

It was a production process that took three years to be projected on the big screen.

The film, the synopsis explains, tells the story of Laura Cohen (played by Carla Hernández), a young woman who wakes up from a coma in a mysterious and strange white room where disturbing quantum doublings occur and terrifying presences stalk her, while being Constantly interrogated about her past by Franz (lex Crusa), a cold, inflexible and inquisitive man accompanied by an enigmatic Asian woman.

Gibrn highlighted that the process was long, largely related to post-production: “The development of the film lasted 3 years, coupled with the special effects and everything we were adding, and I think what was left was a production of an international level and an example of “This is that in the United States we have a first premiere.”

He also claimed that immersion in this drama gave him deeper experience in visual effects, photography, color correction and sound.

The problem

The filmmaker insists that personal information is currently vulnerable, because although companies insist on selling security to their clients, the facts show how fragile their processes are. “They have kept us in the illusion of privacy, which has never existed.”

“And I believe that with the change in technologies, what we call the great global hack will occur in which the files of the 6 billion people on the planet and their digital trace will be public. In Naked “Our protagonist, they take her entire past from her digital trail on social networks, her messages, her calls, her videos, everything that she believed she had deleted was still there, that is the premise of the film,” he said.

Their concern is fueled by the arrival of artificial intelligence and quantum computers.

“The panorama of our privacy is going to be even more terrible, and after the great hack there will be the great throw of masks in society where many people will be able to see their searches, private videos, their conversations, their participation in private chats.” …then comes a digital apocalypse for many people who live on appearances,” he asserted.

Therefore, he recommends that those who watch the film keep in mind the message it shares: “We must control the way we use our devices. We must be aware of it.”

Nudus Projection

The film will premiere in the country on February 8, and will soon arrive at the Mexican box office. The director hopes that the public’s receptivity is positive.

“The United States is the territory where the big hack will mainly be carried out, in case it happens, precisely because of the interests that exist there, and I think that the public can react very positively to this film, seeing it as a warning of the digital world, and at the same time I think it is a very entertaining story with a deep philosophical framework around the existence and place of the protagonist in this world, in this case a woman who wakes up from a coma. I think it will be “The experience was very positive.”

The film has already been screened at festivals in Mexico and hopes to participate in other competitions in Europe, America and Asia.

About the team that makes up naked He highlighted that it is full of great talent.

“Naked It has a high acting level, it relies on good top-level performances, and the film is sustained thanks to the human content it handles and the talent of its protagonists, who are Carla Hernández, Alex Crusa, Sayaka Yokoyama, Myriam Behar and Vita Vargas. We have a film that, although it talks about the present and the future that is coming, is within classic canons of good acting and good workmanship,” she concluded.