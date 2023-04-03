Gigi Hadid Thanks Ambani Family For Inviting Her To NMACC Event, Calling It ‘First Unforgettable Trip To India’ – Up News Info

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in love with India. She came to Mumbai on Friday for the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) and since then she has been talking about the beauty of the country.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and thanked the Ambani family for inviting her to India and introducing her to Indian culture. “Warmest thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for @maccindia opening weekend! It was an honor to be there to see your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful, world-class cultural hub to celebrate and cultivate India’s creatives and heritage,” she wrote.

She added, “Having seen the opening nights of The Great Indian Musical and India in Fashion exhibition, I have learned a lot and know that this place will inspire future generations to explore their passions, from dance to design, from music to art. If you get the chance to visit and see these productions – highly recommend!!!! An unforgettable first trip to India. Lots of love. »

Gigi amazed everyone with her presence in India. On the second day of the NMACC, Gigi was seen wearing a personalized Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Chikankari saree and a jeweled blouse. The pre-pleated six yards featured intricately designed gold patti edging and a thigh-high slit on the side. Not only Gigi, but Tom Holland and Zendaya also brought firangi flair to the NMACC opener.

On Sunday, the model reacted to her moment on stage with Varun Dhawan at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC), where Varun Dhawan picked her up in his arms and planted a kiss on her cheek. As the actor was criticized for apparently doing it without Gigi’s consent, Gigi seemed to imply that it was planned.

On her Instagram Stories, Gigi shared a video of the moment and wrote, “@varundvn is making my Bollywood dream come true. She added laughing emojis at the end.

For the uninitiated, Varun Dhawan performed on stage at NMACC on Saturday. During his performance, he brought Gigi onto the stage and lifted her in his arms as she acted surprised. As he set her down, he also planted a kiss on her cheeks. As soon as the video of the performance was uploaded to social media, Varun was heavily trolled as netizens were convinced that Varun lifted Gigi without her consent. His surprised reaction fueled these speculations.

Hours after the video of the performance went viral, Varun broke his silence on the trolling and clarified that it was a “planned” act. Responding to a tweet criticizing him, he wrote: “I guess today you woke up and decided to be awake. So let me burst your bubble and tell you she was scheduled to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to let off steam instead and then go out and do something. Good morning. » (With ANI entries)



