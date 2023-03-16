Giochi gratis per PC: Epic Games Store gives away a game of Warhammer 40,000

Come ogni giovedì arriva a New game in gift on Epic Games Store: this is the last time to scare free Call of the Sea, from this moment the game will be replaced by Warhammer 40,000 Gladius Relics of War.

Relics of War comes definitively from day to day come “The first game of strategy to turn 4X set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Quattro fazioni si affronteranno en una brutale guerra por el dominion sulle risorse del pianeta.“

The game is free your Epic Games Store From 5:00 p.m. on March 16 and until this time on March 23, please give me a week of time to try and add it to your bookstore by following the link below:

One volta riscattato, Relics of War will remain with you forever It is possible to use it without any temporary or content limitations, as any other game regularly purchased. A beautiful occasion to add a strategic one to the Warhammer theme in its own ludoteca, inoltre ricordatevi che fino alle 16:59 di oggi pomeriggio seven anchor in time for scaricare Call of the Sea free.

Recently the CEO of Epic has reminded that the Epic Games Store still remains exclusive and will soon arrive at least 20 new games with NFT considering that the titles are present in the catalog and based on their Non-Fungible Token sow to risk a discreet success.