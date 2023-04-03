Girl in Red singer asks Olympia public to teach her French, crowd shouts “Macron resign”

The 24-year-old Norwegian artist did not understand the anti-Macron slogan that the public tried to teach her on Sunday evening in the Parisian hall.

Going on stage at the Olympia on Sunday evening, the Norwegian singer Girl in Red probably did not expect to venture into the field of politics. However, the Parisian concert of this 24-year-old artist was marked by an anti-Macron slogan chanted by the public.

According to several tweets, it all started when the interpreter of We Fell in Love in October asked his fans to teach him a few French words between two songs. In the midst of social discontent over the pension reform and the use of 49.3, the audience in the room began to shout “Macron resign!” in chorus, in front of a singer visibly lost, as shown by the videos published on the social network.

“What does it mean?” Girl in Red asked, between amusement and confusion, before continuing: “I have a great idea to move on: let’s play the next song!”

Marie Ulven Ringheim, the real name of Girl in Red, was spotted in 2017 with her first songs published on Soundcloud. His first album If I Could Make It Go Quiet, released in 2021, enjoyed international acclaim and ranked in the US Top 100. She will provide several first parts of Taylor Swift next June in the United States.