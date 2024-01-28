Girona takes the lead in Spain from Real Madrid with victory against Celta

MADRID.- Girona needed a goal from Portu in the first half to beat Celta de Vigo 1-0 at home on Sunday and thus rise to the top of the league. Spanish League about him Real Madrid.

Portu scored in the 20th minute after receiving a pass from Miguel Gutiérrez on the left wing.

The Catalan team maintains the pulse in the dispute for the top with Real Madrid, back as the only leader with 55 points.

The meringues, who have a game pending, are second with 54 points, after coming back on Saturday to win 2-1 at home against Las Palmas.

The leader is 11 points clear of Barcelona, ​​who lost at home 5-3 against Villarreal on Saturday. After that duel, Barça coach Xavi Hernández reported his resignation at the end of the season.

Vinicius (12).jpg Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid advances with the ball while Javi Muñoz of Las Palmas defends it in the Spanish league, Saturday, January 27, 2024. AP Photo/Gerardo Ojeda

Girona faced this match after being eliminated in the middle of the week from the Copa del Rey, after losing 3-2 in their duel against Mallorca, so now they will only have to concentrate on the league championship.

Portu scored his third goal of the campaign in the moments of most siege from the visitors.

Despite being clearly outmatched, the Galician team created a good chance to tie with a shot by Jorgen Strand Larsen that hit the crossbar in the final stretch of the first half.

Panoramas up and down in Spain:

Celta, which was also eliminated in the middle of the week in the Copa del Rey, suffered its 11th setback of the course to continue in a compromised position, placed 16th with 17 points, and with a combination of results in the rest of the day’s duels they could fall to the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, at the top of the table, the battle promises to remain close until the end, with a Real Madrid that is always a favorite and a Girona that continues to detach itself more and more from the “surprise” label.

Source: With information from AP