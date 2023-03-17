Gironde: a man arrested after having punctured the tires of 214 vehicles with an oyster knife

A 46-year-old man was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence on Thursday after puncturing the tires of more than 200 vehicles earlier this week in Andernos in Gironde, local press reports.

A “stratospheric” assessment in a few hours. During the night from Sunday to Monday, a 46-year-old man lacerated, with an oyster knife and carpenter’s nails, the tires of 214 vehicles, 34 trailers and the tubes of five boats in Andernos in Gironde, revealed our colleagues of South West.

“I don’t remember anything. I was not in my normal state. I woke up on my terrace, a knife in my hand”, declared the individual to the gendarmes who found his trace thanks to the images of video surveillance.

The Andernoisian carpenter would have drunk, in the space of the evening preceding the facts, two bottles of vodka and consumed cocaine and ecstasy. The local newspaper raises that he was “beset by worries of childcare and accounting”.

Severe penalties

According to the gendarmes – one of whose vehicles was also degraded – “the balance sheet is stratospheric”: 123,345 euros and 59 victims.

“I am sorry and determined to reimburse everyone,” reacted the accused, according to the regional daily.

This Thursday, the man was sentenced by the Bordeaux Criminal Court to eighteen months in prison with suspended probation. He must also reimburse 85,995 euros in damages.