Gisele Bndchen denies rumors about alleged infidelity to Tom Brady

MIAMI.- Gisele Bündchen denied rumors about an alleged infidelity to her ex-husband, the former American football player Tom Brady. The accusations against top model They arrived after their romance with his personal trainer Joaquim Valente.

The information began to spread when a source close to Brady assured that the athlete was aware of the current relationship that the mother of his children has, and alleged that it was not new but had started many years ago, insinuating that the The bond that Bndchen and Valente had was more than a professional matter.

His words spread like wildfire, so social media began to question the reasons for the breakup.

Given this, Gisele has broken her silence to deny the accusations and defend her integrity. “It’s a lie,” she told The New York Times. “This is what happens to many women who are blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as disloyal,” she added.

Likewise, she added that rumors will always be present when situations arise like the one she is experiencing. “No one knows what happens between two people, only the two people who are in the relationship,” she explained.

A new love

Bndchen also spoke about her romance with Joaquim Valente. She assured that it is the first time that she has had the experience of going out with someone who was previously her friend, but she classified him as a man: “very different, honest and transparent.”

Although the Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach and the model began their friendship in 2021, it was not until mid-2023 that they both gave each other the opportunity to go further.

Sources close to Gisele told People magazine recently that she hoped to keep the relationship private until they were sure what they had. “They take it slow. They started out as good friends. She wanted to keep it private until they got to know each other.”

What has also emerged is that the bond between the two was strengthened after the celebrities’ final separation in October 2022, after twelve years together and two children together.

At the beginning of 2023, rumors about a relationship between the two gained strength after a trip that the man took with the model and her children to Costa Rica. However, at the time she told Vanity Fair: “He is our teacher and the most important thing is a person that I admire and trust. It’s very good to have that kind of energy, to have my children around him.” type of energy.”