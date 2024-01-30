Gisele Bndchen mourns the death of her mother

MIAMI.- The Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen He is in mourning: his mother, Vnia Nonnenmacher, died on Sunday – January 28 – at the age of 75, after a long fight against cancer.

According to People in Spanish , The event occurred in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and was confirmed by the staff of the hospital where the woman was hospitalized.

“The Moinhos de Vento Hospital announces the death of Vnia Maria Nonnenmacher Bndchen this Sunday due to cancer,” doctors Luiz Antnio Nasi, Pedro Isaacsson, Rodrigo Valle and Paola Morandi reported in a statement, according to information reported on the website. magazine website.

“As far as it has transpired, yesterday (Sunday) an invitation was extended to the family and closest people, for the funeral of Vnia Nonnenmacher, whose remains would be veiled, this January 29, in the Ecumenical Chapel of the Metropolitan Crematorium, in the Azenha neighborhood, in Porto Alegre,” he added People in Spanish.

Of German origin, the model’s mother worked as a banker at Banco do Brasil. Nonnenmacher married former academic professor Valdir Bndchen, and as a result of the marriage they had six children: Graziela, Rafaela, Gabriela, Raquel, Patricia and Gisele Nonnenmacher Bndchen.

“Happy birthday, mommy! Eternally grateful for everything you have done and do for us. Thank you for always loving us, inspiring us and teaching us so much. Give thanks for life! I love you so much!” Gisele wrote in a post on Instagram on July 23, 2023.