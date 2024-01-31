Randy Malcom, El Yonki and Dale Pututi They are cooking something together and it has all the potential to be music that catches on with their followers.

On his Instagram the reggaeton artist He shared several photos with the singers with a message for fans of the artists that generated many expectations.

“Give it a title that the bomb is going to explode.”El Yonki wrote in the description of his post on that social network.

“A fresh size and more,” Dale Pututi added in the comments without clarifying if his words have to do with the title of the song.

“The stars came together”El Yonki also added in one of his stories.

Capture Instagram / El Yonki

None of the artists announced what the song they are working on is about, the title or the release date, but it is enough to know that something explosive is coming.

In a video in his stories El Yonki announced that he will be one of the guests at the Dale Pututi concert this weekend in Miami.