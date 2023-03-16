Gmail: an AI to write our emails already available?

We all know that artificial intelligence is on everyone’s lips right now. Moreover, many tech companies seek to highlight their AI. This time, Google is joining the game. Thus, Gmail and Google Docs will benefit from a tool that will automatically generate text.

Google notably announced:

We are currently at a pivotal moment in our AI journey. Successes in the field of generative AI have radically changed the way people interact with technology.

Gmail and Google Docs have therefore implemented a language model: an AI that will allow you to write your emails and other texts, and this is already available for Workspace users.

Google joins the generative AI race!

businessinsider.com.pl

Right now, announcements about generative AI are raining. We can particularly mention GPT-4 announced by OpenAI on March 14th. In this generative race, Google is in the game, however, in the background for the moment. Moreover, Google has already proposed its own language model called Brad, however it is not yet available. But hey, we might as well wait for Google’s annual conference which will clarify this point. It should be noted that the Google I/O will be held on May 10.

Additionally, Google says more English-language experiments will be launched this month with select testers in the United States. And if these prove conclusive, they will of course be extended to other countries and other languages.

Gmail and Google Docs: Smart apps!

Moreover, at Gmail and Google Docs, we have always found the Smart Compose and Smart Reply functions which allow in particular to automatically write text according to a context. Unfortunately, their capabilities are limited to just a few terms, so not whole sentences.

On March 14, 2022, Google Workspace announced the availability of many AI writing functions. Indeed, Workspace users can test them now!

In order to facilitate the handling of these new tools, Google has imagined services that one could request from its AI. For example: writing, answering, summarizing and even prioritizing emails. Indeed, Google Docs can now reflect, proofread, write and rewrite! We can say that this is great news for people who are a bit lazy.

From now on, when we want to write on a specific subject, we will be entitled to a draft concerning the subject which will be generated automatically. Then, of course, we can edit it in order to refine the text. In addition, you can even change the writing style, in order to write a professional email. This AI also makes it possible to lengthen the text or to shorten it, or to put it in the form of a list.

Google still reassures its users

Indeed, Google claims that its AI can of course be wrong, and that control will be entirely in the hands of the user. Basically, the AI ​​will simply make suggestions that you will be able to accept or not, and even edit and modify.

Finally, for the moment, all these functions are only reserved for Workspace subscribers, which are most of the time companies.