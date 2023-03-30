GNTM candidate Theresia: There are 108,000 euros in my legs

Hamburg – In 2019 she competed in “Germanys Next Topmodel” and finished eleventh. At that time, Theresia Fischer (30) had already had her legs lengthened by 8.5 centimeters. Four years later, she measures 5.5 centimeters more and is now showing the result for the first time after the healing has been completed. 1.70 have become 1.84 meters!

The model spoke to BILD about a time full of torment – ​​and expensive surgeries.

“I always had my 30th birthday in my head,” says Theresia, who comes from the small town of Zeitz (Saxony-Anhalt). “By then, I wanted to finally finish the matter internally. Because then at some point you want to have children, be fit for them and no longer spend the money on expensive surgeries, but on them.”

Infinitely long, but still shaky: in January she could only wear her high heels lying down Photo: instagram.com/theresiafische

At the age of 24, she went under the knife for the first time with a specialist surgeon in Freiburg. Price: 52,000 euros! The 1.75 meter mark, which is important for models, was broken. “The catwalk was never my thing anyway, but photos were. That’s when I realized that there aren’t just big male models. When men were put at my side during shootings, they sometimes had to buck. Once a hat was taken from me because I was too big with it. But my first goal was achieved.”

The second operation followed in March last year. “My lower leg was adjusted to the already extended thigh.” Another 56,000 euros were due, and months of pain began again.

“During the procedure, the tibia is broken cleanly, the calf muscles are split and a telescopic rod is inserted in each case. Because I was no longer a novice, I was able to leave the clinic after a week.” Only then did the actual leg lengthening begin. “You stretch your lower legs yourself by holding your knee with one hand and screwing your foot inward with the other hand until it clicks. Ten clicks a day on each side bring an additional 0.5 millimeters.”

This procedure lasted until mid-July. Until then, she had been dependent on painkillers, some of which were very strong, Theresia says. oxycodone, tilidine, lorazepam. She had to put the last one down quickly. “That makes you gaga for two days, I wasn’t even sane anymore. I did not want.”

She definitely doesn’t want young girls who also want to become models to follow this example. “It was my big wish to be bigger. You can’t compare such an operation with a nose job. The costs are simply enormous! That’s why I always write ‘Don’t imitate’ under the post on Instagram when it comes to this topic.”

By the way: The extension has now been completed. But she still wears the telescopic rods. “They can only be removed two years later, so next March. But that should also be the last intervention.”