God of War 3: a cult character back in the sequel!

After a God of War (2018) memorable, fans awaited with rare anticipation God of War Ragnarok. We can say that the game developed by Santa Monica has met expectations, as evidenced by the feedback from critics and players. A memorable trip, which makes you want to know what will happen to the two main protagonists in a possible God of War 3. For the moment, the information shared by Sony and Santa Monica is very meager. After Greek and then Nordic mythology, will the series decide to explore another culture? Will Atreus definitely take over from Kratos? Many questions, but few clues. Until today, where an actor embodying an important character of the game has just announced his return almost officially! Very good news for fans who are attached to this somewhat special protagonist…

Tyr back in God of War 3 according to his interpreter

If you have played God of War Ragnarok, you have certainly not forgotten Tyr. Of course, we won’t spoil anything about the adventure here. We will simply say that the God of war plays an essential role from the beginning to the end of the Norse epic. The character of Tyr, as impressive as it is intriguing, will visibly make a comeback in God of War 3. An announcement made by Ben Prendergast, the interpreter of Tyr, during a retrospective of the license during the PAX East, last weekend. ” I would just say this: this is not the last time you hear of Tyr “, did he declare.

© Sony

The next God of War with Tyr, but when?

It did not take much more to excite the public present on the spot. Ben Prendergast’s wording still leaves some doubt. Does this little phrase come in, because Amazon Prime is preparing an adapted series of God of War ? Will Tyr be present in God of War 3 or will it simply be mentioned? It will already be necessary to wait for the formalization of a sequel from Sony or Santa Monica to get a more precise idea of ​​the thing. Anyway, we understand that neither party seems to want to put the successful license aside. The opposite would be surprising as the sales of the last two opuses reach peaks. And it’s not because the title of GOTY escapes God of War Ragnarok at each ceremony it will be otherwise.