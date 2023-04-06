God of War Ragnarok: Come sbloccare tutte le nuove armature gratis del New Game Plus

Il New Game Plus di God of War Ragnarok si è fatto attendee, mail suo arrivo è status acompagnato da un’data di nuovi contenuti que si possono sbloccare nel corso della seconda run nel gioco Santa Monica Studio. For this purpose, we scopriamo come ottenere tutte le new armor of Kratos.

Armor dell’Orso Nero

If it deals with the armor that the God of War indossa only ed exclusively nelle primissime fasi dell’avventura. For all the fans, the sviluppatori have now made this set available also in the rest of the game and to obtain it does not happen other than that I played a part of God of War Ragnarok in New Game Plus, since Kratos will automatically enter it at the beginning of the game. gioco. If there is any armor on the Livello 9, you can modify the aesthetics thanks to the presence of the Black Orso Armor for the possible options for the transmogrification. The peculiarity of this set consists in the possibility of collapsing the nemico with a raffia of schegge di Bifrost I do a perfect schivata. For those who keep the statistics, again, if it is a powerful set force and differs.

Spartan Armor

To obtain this particular armature, there will be a partita NG+ and you can visit the business of the brothers Huldra, dov’è disponibile all’acquisto per qualche pezzo d’argento. This set, which makes Kratos similar to the version seen in one of the cutscenes of the game, ha l’obiettivo di rendere l’avventura ancora più difficilepoiché non ha statistiche ed è bloccata al Livello 1. Chi vuole utilizzare Kratos in this version will not alter the livello di sfida, you can apply its aspect to any other armor of Livello 9 through the transmogrification.

Armor of Ares

Also, this shell can be spared in exchange for silver at Business of Brok and Sindri (or Lunda). Chi has giocato il precedentolo della serie, ricorderà che esto set è stato introdotto por la prima volta con il New Game Plus di God of War per PS4, ma esta volta è stata rinnovata nell’aspetto e modificata nei vantaggi. Wearing this special armor, Kratos has a chance of I will find a healing stone ogni volta that sends a colpo to segno. In aggiunta, l’uso di pietre verdi fa sì che si ricarichi also l’indicatore della Furia di Sparta.

Armor of Zeus

Dall’aspetto simile all’Armatura di Ares, quella di Zeus si diferenzia mainly per via dei colori. To add to this set in your collection, I will finish the story in New Game Plus, seeing that if it is a reward for chi sconfigge the Regina delle Valchirie Gná and complete a Manciata di Resti di Asgard, l’attività secondarya di fine gioco. The special effect of the heart dedicated to the father of Kratos is perfect for those who love the risk: to increase the danni from the mischia e runici, the set is that the protagonist subisca più danni, increasing the difficulty.

Spartan Aspide Shield

The update also introduces a new shield for Kratos, whose aspect is inspired by those used by the warriors of Sparta. To get these pieces of equipment, dovete recarvi presso one qualsiasi dei negozi dei fratelli Huldra and acquire it in exchange for silver. An indossato turn, the Scudo Aspide Spartano has a double effect: reduce the finestra di tempo between which it is possible to follow a parryma al tempo stesso activates a temporary boost to damage in case of success.

New skin for the armor

Other than the new set, the free update of the New Game Plus of God of War Ragnarok also adds a series of cosmetic elements with i quali i giocatori that will not alter the aesthetic aspect of the heart. If it is about 13 skins that I propose versions, please visit some of the set presenti già nel gioco. Tutti questi stili si possono acquistare da Brok and Sindriad eccezione della nuova versione della corazza del Berserker, che richiede l’Elimination of the Re Berserker in NG+.