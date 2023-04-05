God of War Ragnarok: the long-awaited mode is finally here

Santa Monica blew it all up when God of War Ragnarok came out. The game broke records, critics and players alike were unanimous: it’s a behemoth of the PS5. If he had absolutely everything going for him, he lacked two particularly popular modes: photo mode and new game plus. The first arrived a while ago now and it’s the turn of the second to be available.

The New Game Plus available in God of War Ragnarok

On this April 5, 2023, the mode New Game Plus is finally available in God of War Ragnarok. A feature expected by many players since the launch, it will arrive at 9:00 p.m. sharp in France. The perfect opportunity to return to the Nine Realms with all of your gear and skills from your previous saves with a few new ones to freshen up the experience. Higher maximum level, new equipment, new enchantments, the New Game + mode offers more gameplay options.

New equipment

black bear armor : You will start your New Game + with the black bear armor equipped.

: You will start your New Game + with the black bear armor equipped. Spartan armor : no perks, no stats and locked at power level 1. Armor for those who want to put their skills to the test.

: no perks, no stats and locked at power level 1. Armor for those who want to put their skills to the test. Armor of Ares : Has a chance to create a healing stone when impacted. It can be obtained with silver in the workshop of the huldre brothers.

: Has a chance to create a healing stone when impacted. It can be obtained with silver in the workshop of the huldre brothers. Armor of Zeus : Significantly increases runic and melee damage, but also damage suffered. Can be obtained after defeating Gná, Queen of the Valkyries and completing certain Asgard Remnants in a New Game+ save.

: Significantly increases runic and melee damage, but also damage suffered. Can be obtained after defeating Gná, Queen of the Valkyries and completing certain Asgard Remnants in a New Game+ save. Spartan Aspis (New Shield) : Has a smaller parry window. Can be obtained with silver in the workshop of the Huldres brothers.

New Armor Appearances

For budding fashionistas, the New Game Plus of God of War Ragnarok has thought of you. These are 13 armors that have been remixed with new color combinations. They can be purchased from the Huldres Brothers Workshop and applied to any of your level 9+ armors from the transfiguration menu. You will also get the new Berserker armor skin after defeating the King of Berserkers in your new game.

Maximum level increased

The maximum level will also be increased in New Game+ of God of War Ragnarok, as will your enemies who will be more powerful. It will then be possible to transform all its level 9 equipment into a “Plus” version, which will themselves offer more levels of progression. This will also allow you to get a golden coin that can be used to buy new enchantments in the shop. Changes have been made to the store to improve the player experience. For example, it is possible to buy and sell resources gradually.

New Enchantments

Golden Coins (Engraving and Badge Enchantments) : they offer both powerful and versatile armor (engravings) and round shield (badges) assets and can be equipped on your amulets as enchantments. The most powerful, on the other hand, require stat levels, the goal being to reward the most ingenious combinations.

: they offer both powerful and versatile armor (engravings) and round shield (badges) assets and can be equipped on your amulets as enchantments. The most powerful, on the other hand, require stat levels, the goal being to reward the most ingenious combinations. Loot Berserker Souls (Stat Bonus Enchantments) : Once you defeat Berserker Souls in God of War Ragnarok NG+, you will get new enchantments that will give significant bonuses to certain stats.

: Once you defeat Berserker Souls in God of War Ragnarok NG+, you will get new enchantments that will give significant bonuses to certain stats. Burdens : This is a new group of enchantments. They allow you to equip assets to create tailor-made challenges. Combine with Spartan Armor for an even more challenging experience.

What’s New in God of War Ragnarok NG+

Santa Monica did not rest on its laurels and also added some new features. Starting with the “skill modifier plus”, allowing modifier marks to be upgraded with experience to perfect the effects. The Niflheim Arena has also been expanded to provide even more options, including a new selection of enemies to face. It is also possible to embody Kratos or Atreus and choose one of them or Freya, Brok, Sindri, Angrboda, Thor and Thrúd as a combat companion.

For challengers, changes have been made to the hardest optional battles in New Game Plus to make them even harder to beat. For example, in all NG+ difficulty modes, Malevole and Ormstunga have new attacks, while in “Challenge First and Give Me God of War” difficulties, all bosses and mini-bosses are equipped with runic protection. A small bonus to finish, God of War Ragnarok now offers a Black and White rendering mode to bring a more cinematic touch to all the games.