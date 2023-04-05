Goes to 62% adoption of invoice 4.0 in payroll receipts

Mexico City.- The Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced that, as of April 3 of this year, 62 percent progress has been obtained in the issuance of electronic payroll invoices in version 4.0.

Meanwhile, according to the SAT, in Digital Fiscal Receipts by Internet (CFDI) 4.0 of income the advance is 99 percent, the same percentage as in the bills of discharge, transfer and payments.

After various postponements, taxpayers are required to issue their electronic invoices in version 4.0 as of April 1, 2023.

Version 4.0 of the CFDI that must include the postal code of the visual address and regime under which the taxpayer is taxed.

However, for payroll invoices there is a facility to issue them in version 3.3 until June 30. And it is that on March 31, the SAT notified a new extension for taxpayers who issue payroll CFDIs, so they will now be obliged to use the new version 4.0 until July of this year and not from April 1, as It planned.

Although CFDI 4.0 was originally scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2022, the SAT has granted five extensions for payroll receipts.

Extensions to CFDI 4.0 for payroll receipts

– Originally planned date: January 1, 2022

– First: mandatory from May 1, 2022

– Second: mandatory from July 1, 2022

– Third: mandatory from January 1, 2023

– Fourth: mandatory from April 1, 2023

– Fifth: mandatory from July 1, 2023