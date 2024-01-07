Golden Globes 2024: complete list of Golden Globes nominees in film and TV

This Sunday, January 7, the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles host the 81st edition of the delivery of the Golden Globes to reward the excellence of film and television professionals.

This will be the second ceremony after the boycott due to lack of diversity and unethical behavior that left the gala without broadcast in 2022.

Follow live: Golden Globes 2024 live | Ceremony, red carpet and list of winners at the Golden Globes

Additionally, it will be the first edition after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was dissolved in 2023 and its rights and properties related to the Golden Globes were acquired by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries.

Complete list of nominees at the 2024 Golden Globes

This one, Barbie leads the Golden Globes with nine nominations, followed by Oppenheimer, with eight. On the other hand, on television, Succession adds nine mentions, while The Bear y Only Murders in the Building, They accumulate five nominations each.

For the 2024 Golden Globes, the 25 categories that were included last year return, in addition to two new ones: Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance on Television and Cinematographic and Box Office Achievement (CBOA) in Motion Pictures.

Of the 27 awards planned for this edition, fifteen are assigned to cinema, while the remaining twelve are destined for the world of television. As in practically any award ceremony for the seventh art, there are awards for individual performance and others for the collective performance of specific works.

Here is the complete list of nominees in the cinematographic field:

Best Director Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO

Celine Song – PAST LIVES

Christopher Nolan – OPPENHEIMER

Greta Gerwig – BARBIE

Martin Scorsese – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Yorgos Lanthimos – POOR THINGS Best Animated Film The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish Best Drama Film Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Maestro

Oppenheimer Best Musical or Comedy Film Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things Best Non-English Language Film Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

I Captain

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest Best Original Score Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – DANIEL PEMBERTON

Poor Things – JERSKIN FENDRIX

The Boy and the Heron – JOE HISAISHI

Oppenheimer – LUDWIG GÖRANSSON

The Zone of Interest – MICA LEVI

Killers of the Flower Moon – ROBBIE ROBERTSON Best Original Song Addicted to Romance – BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Dance the Night – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN

I’m Just Ken – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT

Peaches – JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER

Road to Freedom – LENNY KRAVITZ

What Was I Made For? – BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL Best Drama Actress Annette Bening – NYAD

Cailee Spaeny – PRISCILLA

Carey Mulligan – MAESTRO

Greta Lee – PAST LIVES

Lily Gladstone – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Sandra Hüller – ANATOMY OF A FALL Best Actress – Musical or Comedy Alma Pöysti – FALLEN LEAVES

Emma Stone – POOR THINGS

Fantasia Barrino – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)

Jennifer Lawrence – NO HARD FEELINGS

Margot Robbie – BARBIE

Natalie Portman – MAY DECEMBER Best Supporting Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph – THE HOLDOVERS

Danielle Brooks – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)

Emily Blunt – OPPENHEIMER

Jodie Foster – NYAD

Julianne Moore – MAY DECEMBER

Rosamund Pike – SALTBURN Best Drama Actor Andrew Scott – ALL OF US STRANGERS

Barry Keoghan – SALTBURN

Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO

Cillian Murphy – OPPENHEIMER

Colman Domingo – RUSTIN

Leonardo DiCaprio – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Best Musical or Comedy Actor Jeffrey Wright – AMERICAN FICTION

Joaquin Phoenix – BEAU IS AFRAID

Matt Damon – AIR

Nicolas Cage – DREAM SCENARIO

Paul Giamatti – THE HOLDOVERS

Timothée Chalamet – WONKA Best Supporting Actor Charles Melton – MAY DECEMBER

Mark Ruffalo – POOR THINGS

Robert De Niro – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Robert Downey Jr. – OPPENHEIMER

Ryan Gosling – BARBIE

Willem Dafoe – POOR THINGS Best screenplay Anatomy of a Fall – JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI

Barbie – GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH

Killers of the Flower Moon – ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE

Oppenheimer – CHRISTOPHER NOLAN

Past Lives – CELINE SONG

Poor Things – TONY MCNAMARA Cinematic and box office achievement Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Here all the nominees in the field of television:

Best Supporting Actress Abby Elliott – THE BEAR

Christina Ricci – YELLOWJACKETS

Elizabeth Debicki – THE CROWN

Hannah Waddingham – TED LASSO

J. Smith-Cameron – SUCCESSION

Meryl Streep – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series Ayo Edebiri – THE BEAR

Elle Fanning, THE GREAT

Natasha Lyonne – POKER FACE

Quinta Brunson – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Rachel Brosnahan – THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Selena Gomez – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Best Actress in a Drama Series Bella Ramsey – THE LAST OF US

Emma Stone – THE CURSE

Helen Mirren – 1923

Imelda Staunton – THE CROWN

Keri Russell – THE DIPLOMAT

Sarah Snook – SUCCESSION Best Actress (miniseries, anthology series or television movie) Brie Larson – LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY

Ali Wong – BEEF

Elizabeth Olsen – LOVE & DEATH

Juno Temple – FARGO

Rachel Weisz – DEAD RINGERS

Riley Keough – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX Best Actor (miniseries, anthology series or television movie) David Oyelowo – LAWMEN: BASS REEVES

Jon Hamm – FARGO

Matt Bomer – FELLOW TRAVELERS

Sam Claflin – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX

Steven Yeun – BEEF

Woody Harrelson – WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS Best Supporting Actor Alan Ruck – SUCCESSION

Alexander Skarsgård – SUCCESSION

Billy Crudup – THE MORNING SHOW

Ebon Moss–Bachrach – THE BEAR

James Marsden – JURY DUTY

Matthew Macfadyen – SUCCESSION Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series Bill Hader – BARRY

Jason Segel – SHRINKING

Jason Sudeikis – TED LASSO

Jeremy White – THE BEAR

Martin Short – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Steve Martin – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Best Actor in a Drama Series Brian Cox – SUCCESSION

Dominic West – THE CROWN

Gary Oldman – SLOW HORSES

Jeremy Strong – SUCCESSION

Kieran Culkin – SUCCESSION

Pedro Pascal – THE LAST OF US Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact – AMY SCHUMER

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – CHRIS ROCK

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – RICKY GERVAIS

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love – SARAH SILVERMAN

Trevor Noah: Where Was I – TREVOR NOAH

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer – WANDA SYKES Best Limited Television Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry Best Musical or Comedy Series Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear Best Drama Series 1923

Succession

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

The ceremony will begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT and can be followed completely live through the channels of CBS o va Paramount+.