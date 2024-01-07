Golden Globes 2024: complete list of Golden Globes nominees in film and TV

This Sunday, January 7, the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles host the 81st edition of the delivery of the Golden Globes to reward the excellence of film and television professionals.

This will be the second ceremony after the boycott due to lack of diversity and unethical behavior that left the gala without broadcast in 2022.

Additionally, it will be the first edition after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was dissolved in 2023 and its rights and properties related to the Golden Globes were acquired by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries.

Complete list of nominees at the 2024 Golden Globes

This one, Barbie leads the Golden Globes with nine nominations, followed by Oppenheimer, with eight. On the other hand, on television, Succession adds nine mentions, while The Bear y Only Murders in the Building, They accumulate five nominations each.

For the 2024 Golden Globes, the 25 categories that were included last year return, in addition to two new ones: Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance on Television and Cinematographic and Box Office Achievement (CBOA) in Motion Pictures.

Of the 27 awards planned for this edition, fifteen are assigned to cinema, while the remaining twelve are destined for the world of television. As in practically any award ceremony for the seventh art, there are awards for individual performance and others for the collective performance of specific works.

Here is the complete list of nominees in the cinematographic field:

Best Director

  • Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO
  • Celine Song – PAST LIVES
  • Christopher Nolan – OPPENHEIMER
  • Greta Gerwig – BARBIE
  • Martin Scorsese – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – POOR THINGS

Best Animated Film

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Suzume
  • Wish

Best Drama Film

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer

Best Musical or Comedy Film

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Poor Things

Best Non-English Language Film

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Fallen Leaves
  • I Captain
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Original Score

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – DANIEL PEMBERTON
  • Poor Things – JERSKIN FENDRIX
  • The Boy and the Heron – JOE HISAISHI
  • Oppenheimer – LUDWIG GÖRANSSON
  • The Zone of Interest – MICA LEVI
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – ROBBIE ROBERTSON

Best Original Song

  • Addicted to Romance – BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
  • Dance the Night – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN
  • I’m Just Ken – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT
  • Peaches – JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER
  • Road to Freedom – LENNY KRAVITZ
  • What Was I Made For? – BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL

Best Drama Actress

  • Annette Bening – NYAD
  • Cailee Spaeny – PRISCILLA
  • Carey Mulligan – MAESTRO
  • Greta Lee – PAST LIVES
  • Lily Gladstone – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
  • Sandra Hüller – ANATOMY OF A FALL

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

  • Alma Pöysti – FALLEN LEAVES
  • Emma Stone – POOR THINGS
  • Fantasia Barrino – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
  • Jennifer Lawrence – NO HARD FEELINGS
  • Margot Robbie – BARBIE
  • Natalie Portman – MAY DECEMBER

Best Supporting Actress

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – THE HOLDOVERS
  • Danielle Brooks – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
  • Emily Blunt – OPPENHEIMER
  • Jodie Foster – NYAD
  • Julianne Moore – MAY DECEMBER
  • Rosamund Pike – SALTBURN

Best Drama Actor

  • Andrew Scott – ALL OF US STRANGERS
  • Barry Keoghan – SALTBURN
  • Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO
  • Cillian Murphy – OPPENHEIMER
  • Colman Domingo – RUSTIN
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Best Musical or Comedy Actor

  • Jeffrey Wright – AMERICAN FICTION
  • Joaquin Phoenix – BEAU IS AFRAID
  • Matt Damon – AIR
  • Nicolas Cage – DREAM SCENARIO
  • Paul Giamatti – THE HOLDOVERS
  • Timothée Chalamet – WONKA

Best Supporting Actor

  • Charles Melton – MAY DECEMBER
  • Mark Ruffalo – POOR THINGS
  • Robert De Niro – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
  • Robert Downey Jr. – OPPENHEIMER
  • Ryan Gosling – BARBIE
  • Willem Dafoe – POOR THINGS

Best screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall – JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI
  • Barbie – GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE
  • Oppenheimer – CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
  • Past Lives – CELINE SONG
  • Poor Things – TONY MCNAMARA

Cinematic and box office achievement

  • Barbie
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Here all the nominees in the field of television:

Best Supporting Actress

  • Abby Elliott – THE BEAR
  • Christina Ricci – YELLOWJACKETS
  • Elizabeth Debicki – THE CROWN
  • Hannah Waddingham – TED LASSO
  • J. Smith-Cameron – SUCCESSION
  • Meryl Streep – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

  • Ayo Edebiri – THE BEAR
  • Elle Fanning, THE GREAT
  • Natasha Lyonne – POKER FACE
  • Quinta Brunson – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
  • Rachel Brosnahan – THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
  • Selena Gomez – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Best Actress in a Drama Series

  • Bella Ramsey – THE LAST OF US
  • Emma Stone – THE CURSE
  • Helen Mirren – 1923
  • Imelda Staunton – THE CROWN
  • Keri Russell – THE DIPLOMAT
  • Sarah Snook – SUCCESSION

Best Actress (miniseries, anthology series or television movie)

  • Brie Larson – LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY
  • Ali Wong – BEEF
  • Elizabeth Olsen – LOVE & DEATH
  • Juno Temple – FARGO
  • Rachel Weisz – DEAD RINGERS
  • Riley Keough – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX

Best Actor (miniseries, anthology series or television movie)

  • David Oyelowo – LAWMEN: BASS REEVES
  • Jon Hamm – FARGO
  • Matt Bomer – FELLOW TRAVELERS
  • Sam Claflin – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
  • Steven Yeun – BEEF
  • Woody Harrelson – WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS

Best Supporting Actor

  • Alan Ruck – SUCCESSION
  • Alexander Skarsgård – SUCCESSION
  • Billy Crudup – THE MORNING SHOW
  • Ebon Moss–Bachrach – THE BEAR
  • James Marsden – JURY DUTY
  • Matthew Macfadyen – SUCCESSION

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

  • Bill Hader – BARRY
  • Jason Segel – SHRINKING
  • Jason Sudeikis – TED LASSO
  • Jeremy White – THE BEAR
  • Martin Short – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
  • Steve Martin – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Best Actor in a Drama Series

  • Brian Cox – SUCCESSION
  • Dominic West – THE CROWN
  • Gary Oldman – SLOW HORSES
  • Jeremy Strong – SUCCESSION
  • Kieran Culkin – SUCCESSION
  • Pedro Pascal – THE LAST OF US

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

  • Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact – AMY SCHUMER
  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – CHRIS ROCK
  • Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – RICKY GERVAIS
  • Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love – SARAH SILVERMAN
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I – TREVOR NOAH
  • Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer – WANDA SYKES

Best Limited Television Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

  • All the Light We Cannot See
  • Beef
  • Daisy Jones and the Six
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Lessons in Chemistry

Best Musical or Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Bear

Best Drama Series

  • 1923
  • Succession
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show

The ceremony will begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT and can be followed completely live through the channels of CBS o va Paramount+.

