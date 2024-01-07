Golden Globes 2024: complete list of Golden Globes nominees in film and TV

This Sunday, January 7, the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles host the 81st edition of the delivery of the Golden Globes to reward the excellence of film and television professionals.
This will be the second ceremony after the boycott due to lack of diversity and unethical behavior that left the gala without broadcast in 2022.
Additionally, it will be the first edition after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was dissolved in 2023 and its rights and properties related to the Golden Globes were acquired by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries.
Complete list of nominees at the 2024 Golden Globes
This one, Barbie leads the Golden Globes with nine nominations, followed by Oppenheimer, with eight. On the other hand, on television, Succession adds nine mentions, while The Bear y Only Murders in the Building, They accumulate five nominations each.
For the 2024 Golden Globes, the 25 categories that were included last year return, in addition to two new ones: Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance on Television and Cinematographic and Box Office Achievement (CBOA) in Motion Pictures.
Of the 27 awards planned for this edition, fifteen are assigned to cinema, while the remaining twelve are destined for the world of television. As in practically any award ceremony for the seventh art, there are awards for individual performance and others for the collective performance of specific works.
Here is the complete list of nominees in the cinematographic field:
Here all the nominees in the field of television:
The ceremony will begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT and can be followed completely live through the channels of CBS o va Paramount+.