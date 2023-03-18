Golden position for Amo before the last round

About two thousand people saw the match in Halmstad on Saturday, of which about 50 people had taken the bus from Alstermo in the morning.

– Another thirty got there in another way, so we were probably around 80 people who were there, says Per Jonsson, who drives the bus.

The match was even, but Alstermo basically led the whole time, and thus won in the end with 29 goals against 27 for the home team Drott. The win means that Amo has a good chance of winning the series. Second place Karlskrona HF will play their next match later in the afternoon.

But even if Karlskrona HF also wins their match, things look bright for Amo Handboll. The only thing that allows them to risk the series lead is if they lose the last round, and Karlskrona at the same time wins their last two.

If there is a win for both teams in the last matches, goal difference will decide and even there Amo currently has a big advantage.