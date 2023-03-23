Gollum: a release date for the Lord of the Rings game is coming soon

“My precious xx! ». Ready to embark on a new adventure based on the work of JRR Tolkien? The Lord of the Rings Gollum is coming very, very fast.

Along with releasing the previews, The Lords of the Rings Gollum is giving an update on its release. While we could have expected availability at the end of the year, Daedalic Entertainment’s game surprises us. This adaptation will be released on May 25, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The Nintendo Switch version doesn’t have a date, or even a specific window, though, just a “later in the year”.

In The Lord of the Rings Gollum, the developers deviate from traditional narratives to focus on the ancient hobbit Sméagol. A Shireman who has gone over to the dark side of the force, due to the negative effects of the ring of power. A title that will deal with the double personality of this antagonist, and the events experienced “from his slavery under the Dark Tower to his stay among the Elves of Mirkwood”.

In addition to the stealth that it will be necessary to demonstrate in order not to fall into the hands of the adversaries, The Lord of the Rings Gollum will be centered on the choices. Will Sméagol dictate the adventure or the creature? This will be at the discretion of all players.

Credits: Daedalic Entertainment.

A respectful adaptation?

If The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been postponed, it is to offer the best possible experience, according to the development studio. And also, by the way, to be sure that the game respects Tolkien and the expectations of the fans in the field.

First of all, we would like to thank you for your patience and support so far. Over the past few years, our team has worked hard to bring you a remarkable story set in a breathtaking world filled with magic and wonder. We strive to meet community expectations and shed light on the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors JRR Tolkien’s vision.

This new title The Lords of the Rings will be the first of a long series. In addition to the unreleased films, Embracer Group, which owns the rights to the franchise, has announced the release of 5 games by 2024. If the schedule does not show any delays, they will be available before March 2024. We will have to fuel! What will it look like? There is already Gollum which is a path, but also the software Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. A survival/exploration game that takes place in this mythical place of the saga. And the other three? No info at this point, but maybe we’ll get some at E3 2023.