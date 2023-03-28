“Good behavior”: how Laure Calamy’s new film wants to break the codes of comedy

The director Jonathan Barré, the director of the sketches and films of the Palmashow, enlists the star of 10 percent for a black comedy, as France manages to produce.

If French cinema adores comedies, it is afraid of making them transgressive. Pranks flirting with horror and thriller, although common in the United States and Korea, remain quite rare in our country.

With Good behaviorin theaters this Wednesday, where an internship trainer in points recovery (Laure Calamy) turns into a driver killer, Jonathan Barré, the director of the sketches and films of the Palmashow, tries to put an end to this misunderstanding.

No limit

In this new project, Jonathan Barré has therefore imposed no limits, in order to offer a comedy that breaks the codes of the genre.

“The films, no one will see them anymore. Might as well try things! Let’s have fun! It’s not worth doing the same thing all the time,” he says.

“So I put everything on, I didn’t censor myself. I prefer to plant myself with class, with a little panache”, he explains, before adding: “We had a lot of trouble finance the film. Everyone told us no. It took two years. I was told, there are deaths, so it’s not a comedy.”

“Because of the success of Philippe Lacheau, the producers only want this very burlesque style”, explains the director.

“When they see a character fall, they find it funny. In the trailers alone, they only put the moments like that.” What create a gap between the film and its reception, and divert the public from a singular proposal like Good behavior.

Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais in “Good conduct” © Pan-Européenne

I have to say that Good behavior offers a particularly morbid humor: the character of Laure Calamy wallpapered the walls of her apartment with photos of her dead husband (Thomas Ngijol) in order to be able to continue talking to him. “Everybody – my wife, my producer – asked me, ‘the shot, are you sure?’ It was almost embarrassing and it’s one of the funniest things in the film,” recalls Jonathan Barré.

The success of such a film also relies on a cast capable of excelling in both drama and comedy. According to Jonathan Barré, only Laure Calamy had this ability. “On the set of FeaturedI saw it at the same time in only beasts and in The flame. It was obvious. I had never seen someone so good in both registers. Her relatives believed that I had written especially for her.”

Visually too Good behavior stands out from all-comers of comedy. With its highly stylized image, similar to that of Drive, the film never hesitates to multiply contrasts and chiaroscuros. “The technicians were very surprised. We never ask them that in comedy. There was a playful, experimental side. We did things that we weren’t used to doing in comedy. Everyone loved it .”

Laure Calamy in “Good conduct” © Pan-Européenne

With Good behavior, Jonathan Barré hopes to revive the French tradition of detective comedies. “Before, there were more genre comedies. Crooked cops, it was cult when I was a kid! Detective films are a hit. Comedies too. Why aren’t there more detective comedies in France?” The release of Good behaviorthen delusional 38°5 quai des orfèvresJune 21, should move the lines.

Jonathan Barré, however, remains lucid about the potential success of comedies as dark as Good behavior : “It’s like Albert Dupontel, who found success late with his achievements. People have to understand the style. It takes time.” His goal now, with or without the Palmashow duo, is to continue down this path and “parody the codes or divert them.”

After an aborted adaptation of the comic These days that disappear by Timothé Le Boucher, Jonathan Barré works with Romain Lévy, the director of Radiostars and of Gangster damon a zombie comedy titled Club Dead. He is also developing another atypical project: a historical film in line with Sleepy Hollowpresented as an investigation into the deaths of lighthouse keepers in Brittany.