‘Good continuation’: Gwyneth Paltrow’s sentence leaving her trial goes viral

The Web feasts on the few words whispered by the actress to the man who was suing her after a collision on skis, a few seconds after winning her lawsuit.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ultimate gift to Internet users: Thursday, just after winning a lawsuit that has fascinated the web for ten days, the American star leaned on the shoulder of the man who was suing her to whisper a few words to him. These images have since been around Twitter.

Gwyneth Paltrow has been appearing since March 21 in a Utah court against Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, who accused the star of having injured him in a skiing accident in 2016. He claimed $ 300,000 in damages and interests. The Oscar-winning actress for Shakespeare in Love had counter-attacked for a symbolic dollar. After three hours of deliberation, the jury finally gave him his case on Thursday, finding that it was on the contrary Terry Sanderson who had caused the accident.

And Gwyneth became a meme

The one that has delighted the web with its passive-aggressive posture since the start of the hearings (filmed and broadcast, as authorized by American law) did not disappoint when it came time to bow out.

Leaving the room first, she briefly leaned on Terry Sanderson’s shoulder to whisper a word in his ear, which was not picked up by the microphones. The mystery did not last long: the septuagenarian himself told the press that she had told him “I wish you well”, as reported by the BBC. A polite formula that can be translated as “good continuation”, to which he replied “Thank you, my dear”.

These few seconds are the subject of all the comments and hijackings on the Web this Monday. “Any woman who wishes you ‘good luck’ is absolutely not wishing you good luck”, writes a user. Others have fun imagining Terry Sanderson’s response or illustrating the actress’ words with memes.

Publications in line with those that abound on the web since the launch of the trial. For the past few years, Gwyneth Paltrow has given up filming to devote herself to her wellness brand, Goop, which promotes pseudo-scientific methods. These activities made her the incarnation of a form of disconnected bourgeoisie which came into its own during these hearings, sometimes by disdainful and annoyed looks, sometimes by mocking pouts, when it was not her outfits. , which were dissected on Twitter.