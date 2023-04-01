Good news for 'Final Fantasy' fans

Good news for ‘Final Fantasy’ fans

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 1, 2023

A Square-Enix announced that it has finished the development phase of ‘Final Fantasy XVI’, which means that there is a high probability that the release date of the game will be respected.

“’Final Fantasy XVI’ entered the ‘gold’ phase. From the entire team, including Torgal, we hope you are excited about the launch of ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ on June 22nd”, can be read on the game’s official Twitter page.

It is likely that, until the release date, the production team takes the opportunity to ‘clean up’ some small ‘bugs’ and launch an update the day the game hits stores. Remember that ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ will be released exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Also Read: New ‘Final Fantasy’ remains exclusive to PlayStation 5

Always be the first to know.
Seventh consecutive year Consumer Choice for Online Press.
Download our free App.

Apple StoreDownload

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *