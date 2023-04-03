Good news: Luke the cat is back home

Kater Luke from Dornbirn has been missing since March 17th. Its owners have not given up. The animal was found in Haslach on Friday.

After a long search, the missing cat is back in his home. As reported by residents and owners, the animal is said to have been caught by a neighbor in a live trap on March 17 and released in the Haslach area.

Owners searched for Luke



Its owners, a couple from Hatlerdorf, have not given up since Luke’s disappearance. They handed out flyers and had been actively looking for their darling for two weeks. They were supported by the Rankweil animal protection association and, after an appeal on social media, by numerous Vorarlbergers.



After a long search, Luke the cat is finally back home.





“When she called, he suddenly stood there”

On Friday, the good news finally came from the animal protection association: The cat is back. At around 5:30 p.m. he was found by his mistress in Haslach in Dornbirn. “When she called, he suddenly stood there,” reports club chairwoman Michaela Bonmassar. “Emaciated, hungry and thirsty, but well and safe now.”

The owners and TSV Rankweil would like to thank everyone who helped find Luke.

More on this