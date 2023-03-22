Google Docs adds a very useful novelty

Google Docs gets new features It is now easier to customize the table of contents of your documents



Google Docs is constantly improving to satisfy its users. Having become a must for many Internet users, Google’s online collaborative word processing tool regularly offers very useful new features so as not to be overshadowed by its competitors, such as Word. After the arrival of watermarks and multiple selections, it is on the side of the tables of contents that there is something new today.

As spring is here, the year-end renders may be piling up for you. If it’s already complicated, you might as well make your life easier. Thus, the new features of Google Docs arrive at the right time for them to be perfectly structured.

If you’re working on multi-page documents, you’ve probably inserted a table of contents. Summarizing the major titles and subtitles of your content, it allows you to find your way around in the blink of an eye. But setting it up is sometimes more complicated than expected.

Better structure your document with Google Docs

Among the novelties unveiled, Google Docs now gives us the possibility to choose between three default styles for the table of contents: nothing, points or even anchor which allows to display the part directly by clicking…

For more freedom, you can also customize your table of contents so that it sticks perfectly to your document. Indeed, the display of the page numbers, the hierarchy of the titles or even the removal of the latter can be modified. All these new options are to be discovered in the sidebar that appears on the right.

Everything is designed to simplify your daily life and allow you to be more productive. Google’s goal? Make it easy to find and use table of contents formatting options. If we sometimes forget its usefulness, a good table of contents is essential to properly structure your document. In its post, Google says that these new features were in high demand by its users.

But Google does not stop there since the firm has also revised its copy for your tables. In “Table Properties”, it is now easier to format your table with several useful formatting options. It’s up to you to choose the alignment of the table, the cells, the indentation, the inner margin of the cells, but also the color and thickness of the borders of the table or the background color of the cells.

Currently being deployed, these new features of Google Docs are accessible to all users of the Google suite, with a professional or personal account.