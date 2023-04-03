Google Drive has a limit of stored files and no one knows, here is the maximum allowed

You don’t know it and that’s normal, the Mountain View firm didn’t warn! Google Drive has a limit of stored files which annoys many users who were not aware of it. The company announces the reasons for this limitation.

While not all Google services necessarily work, to cite the very recent Stadia disappointment, others are well established. This is the case of Maps which inherited the Immersive View functionality or Google Drive which allows many users to store files. Except that without warning, the Mountain View firm has set up a limit.

5 million files maximum, not one more

Google Drive has a limit of stored files and it is a total surprise for many users. The service allows save 5 million fileswhich is still comfortable, but the fact that the Mountain View company has not communicated about this annoys some users who find themselves faced with this limitation.

Affected users end up with a message urging them to delete no less 2 million files to continue using the service. The other bad news is that this limitation applies to both those who pay a subscription and free users.

If you ask yourself the question, the limitation concerns the number of files, not their weight. Those in the trash are also counted, just to add a layer.

How does Google respond to this limitation?

Faced with this situation, which was discussed on Reddit in particular by users who discovered the limit, Google denies it. The Mountain View company estimates that this limit of 5 million stored files represents ” a safeguard to prevent misuse of our service, which could make it unstable and impact its security ».

The company, which will soon prevent heat waves, fully assumes this limit despite the lack of communication. But now users are warned: don’t store more than 5 million files on Google Drive!