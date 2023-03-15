Google employees strike over mass layoffs

Mass layoffs are the common denominator of technology companies since mid-2022.

Everyone from Meta and Google to Twitter and Amazon have implemented massive layoffs at their offices and corporate buildings.

These are the consequences of an oversizing of the human resources structure in the post-pandemic.

Google Employees (Alphabet) in Zurich, SwitzerlandThey organized a series of strikes for this wednesday after it became known the company laid off more than 200 workers.

The layoffs in Switzerland are part of the 12,000 cuts the tech giant unveiled in January.

According to publish Reuters This Wednesday, March 15, the Swiss IT Workers Union (Syndicom), another two thousand Swiss employees who work at Google and who were not fired, They offered to reduce their wages and hours to avoid layoffs, but the company rejected the idea.

The company has 5 thousand employees in Zurich.

In response to the conflict, Alphabet’s shares fell more than 1.1 percent in morning trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The strike at Google and the layoffs at Meta

The strike of Google workers in Switzerland is known a few hours after Mark Zuckerberg’s giant, Meta Platforms, announced the dismissal of 10,000 employees.

These dismissals are added to the 11,000 that took place at the end of last year.

“We are going to reduce the size of our teams by about 10,000 people and close about 5,000 open positions that we have not yet hired,” Zuckerberg confirmed in a message to all staff.

The layoffs are part of a major restructuring of Meta, a company that seeks to “flatten” its organizational structure with fewer bosses in middle positions.

It is also canceling low-priority projects and reducing its hire rate.

While Facebook’s CEO said the layoffs were “last resort” and I would try not to appeal to them, the truth is that it has not stopped laying off workers since things got complicated in mid-2022, when the economy began to stagnate with the end of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“We are restructuring to improve our efficiency,” Zuckerberg said in October 2022, when he announced the layoffs that occurred in November.

