Google is also abandoning its connected clothing

Google’s ATAP division has developed a connected fabric called Jacquard

But the project is now abandoned.

The application that links Jacquard connected garments to smartphones will no longer be supported

The Jacquard project joins the Google cemetery. As a reminder, this is a project of the ATAP (Advanced Technology & Projects) division of the firm, which has developed a “connected” fabric via which we can control our electronic gadgets (for example, touch the garment to control music playback). There was also a mobile app that came with the technology. But as reported by the 9to5Google site, Google has confirmed that it will stop supporting this mobile application which made it possible to link (via Bluetooth) clothes connected to smartphones.

9to5Google also points to a message that Google allegedly started displaying on the app, telling users that support for the app will end on April 24. These users are also encouraged to upload their data and delete their profiles on the application. As a reminder, among the products that use Google technology, there are Levi’s connected jackets, but also backpacks created by the firm. with Samsonite.

Google is reviewing its priorities

We are used to seeing Google kill projects. But lately it has been quite common. Among the products and services that the firm has recently closed, there is the Stadia cloud gaming platform, the Grasshopper code learning application, or the Duplex on the Web functionality. We do not know why Google decided to end the Jacquard application, but it is possible that it is linked to the actions taken by the firm to reduce its costs.

Like other tech players, Google is affected by the macroeconomic environment and needs to cut costs. In January, company CEO Sundar Pichai announced the cut of 12,000 jobs. “Over the past two years, we have experienced periods of spectacular growth. To support and fuel this growth, we have hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today”we read in this announcement.

“We have therefore undertaken a rigorous review of all product areas and functions to ensure that our people and our roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a business. The roles we are eliminating reflect the outcome of this review”, had also explained Sundar Pichai. In other words, Google optimizes its resources and focuses on priority projects.