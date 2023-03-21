Google launches public access to the test version of Bard, its competitor to ChatGPT

After an announcement a few weeks ago, Google is finally launching its ChatGPT competitor. But Bard will have to prove himself.

Google launched its conversational robot Bard, a competitor of ChatGPT, in public access on Tuesday, with the assumed objective of improving the quality of its answers thanks to the increase in exchanges with users.

The subsidiary of the Alphabet group had announced in disaster, at the beginning of February, the creation of Bard, overwhelmed by the arrival in November of ChatGPT, developed by the start-up OpenAI in collaboration with Microsoft.

Its use was initially limited to “trust testers”, before the opening on Tuesday to the general public. However, the number of connections has been restricted and a waiting list established to manage demand. Access is currently only possible from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Technology to improve

The interface is a website, distinct from the Google search engine, with a space in which the user can type a question. “We’ve learned a lot from testing Bard, and the next major step in improving it is to get feedback from more people,” Google VPs Sissie Hsiao and Eli Collins wrote. in a published message on a group site.

“The more people who use it, the better the large language models (LLM, a program that can generate answers to questions formulated in everyday language) are at predicting answers that might be useful,” explained the authors. two managers.

By being fed data and written conversations, the LLM algorithm can more accurately determine the relevant answer to a question. Bard relies on LaMDA, a language model designed by Google to generate conversation robots (chatbots), of which the group from Mountain View (California) unveiled the first version in 2021.

Moderation to be expected

The two Google executives recognize that LLMs “are not flawless”, and can “provide, in an assured way, inaccurate, misleading or false information”. Google indicates that it has put in place “safeguards” to contain the possibilities of inaccurate or inappropriate answers, in particular the limitation of the length of the exchanges in a dialogue between Bard and a user.

In an interview at New York TimesSissie Hsiao and Eli Collins said that Google has yet to determine a business model and monetization strategy for Bard.