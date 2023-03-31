Google makes changes to its advertising center and this is what it’s all about – Merca2.0 Magazine

Google it has become a key brand in communication with the consumer.

A benchmark that has helped Google To understand the market has been its dominance in search engines.

The investment in digital advertising has allowed us to understand the value of the market and its influence today.

Google has very important changes that show us how important the search engine industry has become for the pattern of advertising.

If we see the projections of eMarketer let’s understand why Google it wants to keep most of the digital advertising pie, regularizing the campaigns it shows, when we see that for this 2023 it is estimated that 626 billion dollars will be generated, while by 2026 this segment is expected to reach 835 thousand millions of dollars.

“Global ad spending has increased steadily (with the exception of 2020) since 2010, and is projected to reach nearly $856 billion by 2023. Due to technological advances and consumer preferences, not as much is spent on all media as in others”, details the projection of Statesman exclusively to platform subscribers.

Based on this projection, we can infer that digital advertising, through segments such as search engines, have become an example of how important consumption has become today.

Changes to Google Ads

Google is updated with the launch of an Ads Transparency Center, with which this brand seeks to create a tool that helps users consult a database in full detail, of the ads they see in the search engine of Alphabetin addition to other platforms such as YouTube y Display.

“Throughout 2022, we remained vigilant in enforcing policies and blocked more than 17 million ads related to the war in Ukraine under our confidential events policy. Separately, we remove ads from more than 275 state-funded media sites across all of our platforms.” Google in the advertising that shows Alexander BorgiaDirector and Product Manager at Ads Safety.

Regarding the new transparency center, the ads are in a kind of showcase where you can consult the advertising published by verified advertisers with the number of ads per advertiser, specific regions where the campaigns have been shown, date of the last publication of the campaign published and format.

The logic behind this transparency center is that the user can make a more informed purchase decision than verified accounts with their campaigns that will or will not comply, in the eyes of the consumer, with the information they need to make a purchase decision. .

Google It is not the first technology to have a well-informed range of data from its advertising campaigns. We have already reported cases such as the ad library of Facebookrealizing how important the information becomes to identify campaigns through practices that help to understand the brands that play their sales through digital advertising.