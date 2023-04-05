Google Maps incorporates a new feature to help you find your way around better

When you search for a place on Google Maps, a red pin appears on it. Google has just expanded this feature. Now the pin will always be visible even if you scroll the map. A nice addition that should improve the user experience.

Google’s flagship navigation application is regularly updated with new features. Recently, Google Maps rolled out Immersive View, a feature that offers immersive exploration through aerial views, weather information, and information on activity periods. More recently, a more minimal (but also very practical) feature has arrived on the application.

Google Maps: the red pin will always be visible on the map thanks to a new function

When you search for a place on Google Maps, it is decorated with a red pin. The latter allows you to highlight the place on the map. Google wanted to enhance it with a new feature to make life easier for users. Now, when the red pin appears on a location, you have the option to continue pacing the map by scrolling it. The pin will then always be displayed in a small red bubble oriented towards its location.

Without saying that this addition is revolutionary, it should make navigation more fluid for users looking for places of interest. This new feature should arrive shortly on your mobile app if it hasn’t already. On our side, we have already seen its deployment:

© Tom’s Guide

Still in the news department, Google Maps is preparing to offer itineraries adapted to electric cars. Users will be able to plan their journey according to the charging stations available on the way. In the same vein, you can already select the most fuel-efficient or energy-efficient route on Google Maps.