Google Nest WiFi Pro in the test: What I don’t understand about it

22.03.2023 Thomas Prenner

The Nest WiFi Pro is Google’s first router generation that supports the new WiFi 6E WiFi standard.

Google’s new router Nest WiFi Pro comes in a minimalist, glossy white design

In the fall of last year, Google launched its new wireless router Nest Wifi Pro presented. The most important new feature is support for the new WiFi standard WiFi 6E. Since mid-March 2023, the new frequency spectrum in the 6 GHz range can now also be used officially in Austria. On the occasion of this I tested the new Google router. First of all: The device is once again a router that works first-class. It’s also one that I would recommend without batting an eyelid. There is one thing I still don’t understand about it – and it has to do with the naming in the first place. Then network professionals will most likely not have much fun with the “Pro” device. More on that later in the conclusion. Appearance and design Compared to the previous generations, the new Nest Wifi Pro devices are the so far biggest and heaviest. They are 13 cm high, almost 12 cm wide and 8.5 cm deep. The weight is on the proud 595 Gramm. The surface is shiny and smooth. Unfortunately, the dust adheres well to the surface, which makes dusting difficult. In contrast to its predecessor Nest WiFi, there is no difference between router and access point with the Nest Pro. The devices have identical equipment, so you can use each device as a router or access point. On the function as smart speaker Google dispenses with the Pro series.

© Thomas Prenner

connections and range In addition to the power connection (22.5W), each Pro device has 2 Ethernet ports. Google does without additional connections (e.g. USB). The main access point is supplied with Internet from the modem via one of the Ethernet ports. The second port can be used for wired applications on the Google network. That makes a lot of sense right now Bridges for smart home applications can often only be connected via cable. This problem could improve in the future thanks Matterwhich is also supported by the Wifi Pro, may vanish into thin air, but the port certainly cannot do any harm. The device transmits via the 802.11ax standard in tri-band mode. That is, next to that 6-GHz-Spectrum also 5 and 2,4 GHz get supported. Bluetooth 5.0 is also on board. However, you don’t really notice this in everyday life, only the smartphone establishes the first connection to the routers during the setup process. According to Google, a Wifi Pro has a coverage of 120 square meters. In order to achieve this, you can’t have too thick walls and you really have to place the router optimally in your home. The latter is often not really possible because you are tied to the place where the modem is located. And that in turn depends on where it gets its signal out of the wall. So if you have 100 square meters or more of living space with thick walls, you should get at least the set of 2 in order to really have optimal reception everywhere. In my specific case, the modem or the Nest WiFi router is near the TV socket in the kitchen. Although only a few meters, but 2 thick old building walls further, in the bedroom, the reception performance drops noticeably. A 4K HDR stream then becomes difficult.

© Thomas Prenner

setup and features One of the great strengths of Google’s router system is its simplicity. Once set up, it only takes a few minutes for the home network to be up and running. You only need the Google-Home-App on your smartphone or tablet. The device automatically detects when a Google router is nearby and guides you through the setup processes. Once everything is set up, you can manage the network via the Home app. The setting options are manageable overall, a large part of the functions is limited to checking the correct function of the network. This is what the Google router does regularly speed tests and measures whether there is good reception between the access points (if you have several). You also have one List of all connected devices. There you can choose to buy a device for a certain period of time prioritize. This is practical, for example, if you are downloading something on the laptop and therefore the 4K HDR stream on Netflix stops. With just a few clicks, you can set the streaming device (such as a smart TV) as a priority device for several hours and enjoy a relaxing movie night. This works well in practice and has saved me quite a few nerves. Alternatively, you can also pause the bandwidth-eating device. In the event that there are problems with the connectivity of a connected device, one can use the assigned IP Address also reserve in the network, so make sure it always gets the same one.

© Screenshot

For The family there are helpful features. So you can combine certain devices as groups (e.g. the children’s smartphones) and then for them WiFi breaks determine. Optionally, you can parallel to the actual WLAN network Guest WiFi put on. The participants then have no access to shared devices (e.g. smart home devices). The guest WLAN has its own, completely separate SSID and passphrase. In the advanced network settings you can also – if you wish – the DNS-Server adjust, WAN– and LAN-Manage settings or port forwarding. What the Nest WiFi Pro can’t do is different SSDs for different frequency bands to use. This means that the 2.5, 5 and 6 GHz signals all use the same SSID. Which frequency is used is automatically determined depending on device compatibility and performance. This fact has already been criticized by other sides of the Nest Wifi Pro.

© Thomas Prenner

Conclusion Google’s Nest Wifi Pro picks up where the other generations left off: it just works. Setting up takes a few minutes, and operation is as trouble-free as I have ever experienced with any router. The missing settings only bother me at first. I find it incomprehensible that I cannot specify different SSIDs for the different frequency ranges. But to be honest, I probably wouldn’t have done it anyway. What I also don’t understand is why the router is actually called “Pro”. With this addition in the name, I would also like a dedicated “Expert”-Interface wish. As a standalone app, I prefer as a web interface. And that’s exactly where I want to dig through the most absurd settings and look at all the technical details of my network.



Pro Minimalist design

Easy setup

Stable and trouble-free operation Contra Not cheap

Few ports compared to the competition

Few settings for a “Pro” device