Google offers AI to fight Amazon devastation

AThe technology giant’s tools will allow its partners, public and non-governmental organizations, to monitor deforestation and provide real-time alerts on forest fires and floods.

One of the main agreements was signed with the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), the Brazilian government agency that uses satellite images to measure deforestation.

INPE will be able to use Google’s artificial intelligence tools and cloud data processing capabilities to identify forest fires at their earliest levels and be able to quickly take action to stop the fire from spreading.

The tech giant, which hosted an event in the Brazilian city of Belém to announce the agreements, has also signed other partnerships to support various non-governmental organizations.

Among them, the agreement with the Environmental Information Reference Center (CRIA), which has a database with 166 million species records and 4.5 million images of the Amazon, which will allow this data to be made available in the cloud. for any researcher.

“We are also going to test the use of visual computing, with artificial intelligence models, to pre-classify millions of species sent by herbaria, so that CRIA’s network of taxonomists can identify the species and add them to its bank”, he told the Spanish agency Efe the global director of technology for Google Cloud, Patricia Florissi.

Another beneficiary will be the Instituto do Homem e do Ambiente da Amazonia (Imazon), which will be supported by artificial intelligence to analyze the thousands of satellite images it processes, with the aim of detecting road construction in the Amazon.

