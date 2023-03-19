Google Pixel 7a: Filtered the first images of the expected mid-range

The Vietnamese website Zing News has shared photos of the prototype of Google’s next mid-range phone, the Google Pixel 7awhich the programmers were using as a test device.

According to a report published on the website of Engadgetafter its owner leaked photos online, Google remotely locked the phone, but not before they were able to verify that I was running Android 13 and had a 90hz display option in the Settings app. They were also able to confirm that the device it has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Google Pixel 7a

The phone comes with a camera bar like its predecessors, but it’s metal with a matte finish unlike the Pixel 6a’s glass bar and the Pixel 7’s brushed aluminum bar. It seems to have two 12-megapixel cameras, one standard and one super wide-angle.like the Pixel 6a too.

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

More details about the Google Pixel 7a

The phone case itself is made up of two glass sides with a metal frame that has cutouts for the speakers and the USB-C charging port at the bottom. Along its edges, there is a SIM tray slot that can accommodate a single physical SIM card.

The owner, who allegedly bought the device from an acquaintance, was unable to confirm if it supports eSIM. On the front with the screen on, it’s easy to see that it still has the thick bezel of the 6a and a rather large front cam cutout.

Google Pixel 7a

These new images and details confirm information from previous leaks, which included renders showing a phone similar to the Pixel 6a.

The older photos also showed a device with a “Soft Screen” capability, which allows users to adjust your refresh rate from 60 Hz to 90 Hzwhich is a first for the A-series line.

Google hasn’t announced the Pixel 7a yet, but has historically introduced its Pixel A devices at its annual I/O event. This year, the developer conference keynote will take place on May 10.