Google stops selling Google Glass altogether

Update (2023-03-16):

Google Glass was not a big success with either consumers or companies, and now Google lets go inform that the sale of the smart glasses ceases completely.

The last model was called Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 and was launched in May 2019. Compared to previous models, it had a thicker and more durable design, something that would make it more suitable for workplaces. But interest in the glasses was simply too weak to continue production.

Existing customers can count on support until September 15, but after that users have to manage on their own.

Previously (2019-05-21):

Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1, a quad-core and energy-efficient 1.7 gigahertz processor based on 10-nanometer technology. Compared to the previous Intel Atom processor, offers significantly higher performance and support for machine learning, reports Ars Technica.

The built-in screen has a resolution of 640×360 pixels and appears to be unchanged compared to the previous model.

Otherwise, we are offered 3 gigabytes of working memory, 32 gigabytes of storage, usb-c, bluetooth 5 and an 8 megapixel camera. The operating system is Android 8.0 Oreo, i.e. the second latest version of Google’s operating system.

Thanks to the new design, there is also room for a more powerful battery of 820 mAh, which can be compared to 570 mAh for the old model.

In the US, Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is priced at 999 dollars, but it is unclear whether the glasses will come to Sweden.