Google suspends Chinese app over security concerns

It’s been a few years since the United States escalated the trade fight with China to corporate tension in recent years, especially with accusations by the Yankees about security problems. And this week, in addition to recurring US complaints about possible spying on TikTok, Google suspended the Chinese app Pinduoduo from the Play Store, with suspicion of spreading malware.

Google suspended the app from its app store after malware was discovered in versions of Pinduoduo. According to a statement issued by the US company on Tuesday (21), the blocking was due to “security concerns”, and the matter was being investigated.

“The Google Play Protect application has been set to block installation attempts by these identified malicious apps. Users who have malicious versions of the app downloaded to their devices are warned and asked to uninstall it.”

Google warned users to uninstall any Pinduoduo app not downloaded from its own Play Store. App downloads for Android and even iOS can often be found on websites that allow people to download software without going through official stores.

What is the Chinese app banned by Google?

Pinduoduo is a popular social commerce app in China. The software usually offers discounts from the purchase of several units of an item – the more a group of people adhere to a transaction, the more the product or service becomes cheaper.

It was unclear whether there are similar security concerns regarding the Pinduoduo app for Apple users — Pinduoduo was still available for download from the App Store as of Tuesday. In a statement, Pinduoduo said that Google has not shared any further details with the company other than that the current version of its app “does not comply with Google policy”.

“We strongly reject the speculation and accusation that the Pinduoduo app is malicious only based on a generic and inconclusive response from Google,” the Chinese company said in a statement.

Source: Washington Post