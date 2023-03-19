Gothenburg City Mission collects prom and student clothes for those in need

Before the student, a lot of money is often spent on clothes, flats and various activities. For many, it can be difficult to get enough money, not least now in the current economic situation.

Gothenburg City Mission started collecting student clothes before the pandemic and now it’s time again for this year’s student, which GP told first. The clothes will then be passed on to young people who, for financial reasons, find it difficult to get hold of them in other ways.

“Felt left out”

Naya Mir Yousef is a children’s council representative at the Gothenburg City Mission. She herself has a few years left until her own university, but has nevertheless spoken to other young people who are worried about not being able to afford the celebration.

– They have been very worried about not being able to go and have as much fun as everyone else. They may have felt left out and that they are not good enough, says Naya Mir Yousef.

Come along to the Gothenburg City Mission and hear about the work in the clip.